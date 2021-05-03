Partial lockdown in Punjab for two weeks

The Punjab government has ordered a Sunday lockdown across the state to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Two days after Punjab CM Amarinder Singh ruled out a lockdown, Punjab on Sunday imposed stricter Covid curbs by shutting down all the shops, except those selling essential items, till May 15.

The shops selling essential items, including chemists, those selling milk, bread, vegetables, dairy, poultry, and mobile repairs shops will be allowed to remain open. There are no curbs on the nursing homes and laboratories, latest guidelines issued by Home Secretary Anurag Aggarwal said.

While the orders did not use the work “lockdown”, but with the shops having to shut down, the state has clearly imposed a partial lockdown.

The government has appealed to the farmers not to organise protest marches and restrict presence to token numbers at toll plazas, petrol pumps and malls.

The guidelines also state that all four-wheelers will not be allowed to seat more than 2 passengers. No pillion riders on scooters/bikes except those from the same family will be allowed. Vehicles carrying patients to hospitals are exempted, though.

All government offices and banks will work at 50 per cent strength.

Nobody will be allowed to enter the state by air, rail or road without negative Covid report, not more than 72 hours old, or vaccination certificate of at least one dose, over two weeks old.

Sabzi mandis will be allowed to open only to wholesalers, who would have to ensure social distancing and all other Covid protocols.

Villages have been asked to organise thikri pehras to ensure night curfew and weekend curfew orders are complied with.

Religious places also will be closed at 6 pm.

The government has also decided that it will mandatorily conduct RT-PCR test of rerhiwallas and vendors.

Punjab has already imposed night and weekend curfew in the state. The curfew starts at 6 pm and ends at till 5 am. There is a complete lockdown on Saturday and Sundays and only shops selling essential items are allowed to open.