Punjab: Opposition leader Bajwa dares Speaker Sandhwan to resign and join dharna over sacrilege issue

Punjab’s Leader of Opposition and senior Congress Leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday dared Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to “resign and join a dharna (sit-in) protest along with Behbal Kalan Insaaf Morcha as he “promised” or “face the ire of the people” with regard to the 2015 police firing incident over a sacrilege issue.

In a written statement, Bajwa said that “Sandhwan himself is an ‘Amritdhari’ (baptised) Sikh”, and he should keep his word.”On October 14, during the seventh anniversary of the alleged police firing incident in which two Sikhs were allegedly killed, Sandhwan had demanded 45 days time to provide justice. Meanwhile, it has been two days since the deadline ended, and Sandhwan has not yet said anything about what path he is going to take,” stated Bajwa.

Several Sikh protestors were injured at Kotkapura and two others were killed at Behbal Kalan village of Faridkot district in separate police firing incidents on October 14, 2015, following protests over the desecration of ‘bir’ of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs.

Bajwa said that the Speaker had announced to provide justice by November 30, failing which he promised to resign and join the protesters.

The Qadian legislator went on to say that former Punjab chief minister Captain Amrinder Singh took an oath by putting Gutka Sahib in his hand and announced to “break the back” of drug mafia. He failed to do so and now he has been abandoned by the people of Punjab, Bajwa said.

“Sandhwan had sought around a one-and-a-half month time to deliver justice on the alleged police firing incident. Since the deadline has been over, now it is the people of Punjab who will decide what to do next,” said Bajwa.

Bajwa said that AAP MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has also criticised his government and demanded a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to discuss the sacrilege and police firing incidents.