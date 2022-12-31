scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Cong, SAD train guns at AAP govt's 'poor performance'

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa in a written statement on Friday said, “Despite multiple tall claims, the AAP remained unsuccessful to govern at the multiple spheres so far.”

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal too in a written statement criticised the AAP. (Express Photo)
The Opposition in Punjab on Friday lashed out at AAP government and questioned its performance.

“In reality, the AAP government, in its 10-month rule has put the state’s progress in reverse gear with ill-conceived policies, wrong choices, and utterly lax attitude of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann,” said Bajwa.

He added, “The AAP government failed to deliver on assurances made before and after the polls. It could neither uplift the economic condition of the state, which is already in a limbo, nor could it improve the deteriorating law and order situation.”

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal too in a written statement criticised the AAP.

Badal said, “AAP’s model on law and order is now number one in the country with Punjabis plagued by law of jungle and breakdown of communal relations.”

