scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Partap Bajwa slams AAP for spending `14L on Vijay Yatra

Bajwa said, “Official revelation of expenditure of Rs 14.63 lakh by AAP exposes the hollowness of its much-touted claims of honesty as well as the extent of undue pressure on officialdom”.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 7, 2022 3:15:33 am
“Instead of spending from party funds, official disclosure made by the Deputy Commissioner, Sri Amritsar Sahib, through RTI, states that lakhs of rupees were spent on lodging of party leaders in five-star hotel, decorations, gold-plated swords, phulkari etc. presented to the Delhi leadership," Bajwa said.

Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Saturday, lashed out at AAP for incurring Rs 14.63 lakh worth expenditure on arrangements of Vijay Yatra on March 13.

Bajwa said, “Official revelation of expenditure of Rs 14.63 lakh by AAP exposes the hollowness of its much-touted claims of honesty as well as the extent of undue pressure on officialdom”.

Bajwa said that AAP took out a “Vijay Yatra” at Sri Amritsar Sahib on March 13, 2022, to celebrate its sweeping victory in the elections in which the party called workers from all over Punjab in government buses. “Instead of spending from party funds, official disclosure made by the Deputy Commissioner, Sri Amritsar Sahib, through RTI, states that lakhs of rupees were spent on lodging of party leaders in five-star hotel, decorations, gold-plated swords, phulkari etc. presented to the Delhi leadership.

In total, Rs 14.63 were spent on that day (excluding the loss suffered by the buses ferrying the AAP workers) before even taking the oath of office of CM by Bhagwant Mann, who leaves no occasion to profess zero-tolerance toward corruption by anyone in the AAP fold,” Bajwa said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...Premium
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...Premium
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...
More from Chandigarh

Demanding answers from the senior AAP leadership, Bajwa added, “Maan and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal owes an explanation to the people of Punjab about this open loot. The people of Punjab would eagerly await the announcement regarding reimbursement of expenditure of Rs 14.65 lakh also, how AAP party would correct the abuse of authority by the officers in debiting this expenditure to the government account?”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 03:15:33 am

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

2

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

3

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: India beat SA 3-2 to reach Men’s Hockey final, Ravi, Vinesh and Naveen win gold in Wrestling

Featured Stories

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Opinion

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
CWG Day 9 LIVE

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable
CWG

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Premium
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement