Partap Singh Bajwa cites media reports, says govt planning to scrap new excise policy

Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA from Qadian Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday urged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to be “extra careful and prudent while dealing with the sensitive issues related to Punjab.”.

“With Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi Model under tight scrutiny from the Union government every day it was high time for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to get his act together and not let people’s mandate squander away by blindly following his political mentor,” Bajwa said in a written statement.

“Delhi is not Punjab and Punjab is not Delhi. Both the places have their own region specific issues. And it is time to thoroughly understand the real and pending issues of Punjab. If you continue to blindly follow your political master, history will not be kind to you. Rather you will solely be held responsible for ignoring the sensitive issues of Punjab without applying your mind and following Arvind Kejriwal aimlessly only to stay in his good books,” said Bajwa.

Referring to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s inquiry into the alleged bungling of power subsidy in Delhi which runs into crores of rupees Bajwa said it was “time for Arvind Kejriweal to explain why he was not being honest and transparent on the subsidy being given to poor sections of the society in the power sector”.

Bajwa said, “Only a few days ago the LG on the recommendation of Delhi’s chief secretary had ordered an inquiry into the excise policy. The CBI has already registered a case against Kejriwal’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia and 15 others. Besides, Kejriwal’s right hand man Vijay Nair has already been arrested. In fact, the Arvind Kejriwal government had already abandoned its new excise policy and had gone back to the old one.”

“If the new excise policy was so good, why did the Kejriwal government decide to abandon it so abruptly?” asked Bajwa.

He added, “Similarly Punjab’s liquor policy is also under scrutiny. Punjab Excise commissioner and Joint Excise commissioner have already faced the heat after their official residences were raided & searched by the central investigation agencies. However, the Bhagwant Mann government failed to stand by its own officials.”

Advertisement

Bajwa said he has “learnt from the media reports that now even the Punjab government was thinking of scrapping its new excise policy. This has never ever happened in the history of Punjab. This shows Bhagwant Mann has no understanding of the Punjab issues and is only blindly following Arvind Kejriwal. But while doing so he is completely overlooking the interests of the state”. Bajwa said “in three separate reports Punjab schools have been adjudged the best in the entire country and Bhagwant Mann government was still adamant on following the Delhi model to improve the condition of Punjab schools. This is not only being naive but also being completely hypocrite”.