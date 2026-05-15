Haryana bars Parsvnath Developers, it’s directors from future licences

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The Haryana Town and Country Planning Department (TCPD) has barred the Parsvnath Developers Ltd. and its directors from obtaining any fresh licences in the state, citing alleged fraud, multiple criminal cases, mounting public complaints and non-payment of statutory dues.
In an order, Director, Town and Country Planning, Amit Khatri said that several licences granted to the developer across Sonipat, Panipat and Rohtak had effectively come to a standstill due to alleged fraudulent activities and violations under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 and the accompanying Rules of 1976.
According to the order, Parsvnath Developers had been granted multiple licences between 2006 and 2010 for residential plotted colonies and group housing projects spread over hundreds of acres in Haryana. “These included licences No. 878-894 and No. 915-945 of 2006 for residential plotted colonies measuring 118.31 acres and 84.16 acres, respectively in Sonipat’s Sectors 9, 10, 17 and Sector 8. In addition, licences No. 1186-1188 and No. 1205-1206 of 2006 were issued for residential group housing projects spanning 18.94 acres and 28.11 acres, respectively in Sonipat’s Sectors 10, 11, 9 and 18,” it adds.
The order also referred to licence numbers 163-171 of 2007 for a 162.48-acre residential plotted colony project in Panipat’s Sectors 38 and 39, as well as licence number 36 of 2010 for a 118.19-acre project in Rohtak’s Sectors 33-A and 33. Officials noted that “these licences were no longer valid and that the developer had failed to submit applications seeking their renewal”.
The order further highlighted that “several criminal cases against the company are pending before police authorities and courts in New Delhi. “Among them is FIR dated March 5, 2020, registered at Barakhambha Road Police Station under Sections 420, 406 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code. In addition, FIR numbers 82, 83, 85, 87, 88 and 89 of 2024 were also registered at the same police station under Sections 420, 406 and 34 IPC,” adds the order.
Apart from the criminal proceedings, the department said that it had “received numerous complaints from members of the public alleging cheating, fraud and failure by the developer to honour commitments made during the sale of plots and flats”. The order also noted that the “Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) had passed several orders against the company in connection with these matters”.
One of the major violations cited by the department relates to “unpaid External Development Charges (EDC) and Infrastructure Development Charges (SIDC)”. According to official records, the company had failed to deposit dues amounting to Rs 333.31 crore as of September 19, 2024.
Observing that the company had shown “disregard towards provisions of the governing Act and Rules”, the department invoked “Section 12 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975” to restrain the firm and its directors from securing any future licences in Haryana.
The directors named in the order who have been barred from seeking any development licenses in future include Deepa Gupta, Rakshita Sharma, Rajeev Jain, Pradeep Kumar Jain, Sanjeev Kumar Jain, Subhash Chander Setia and Ashok Kumar.
The TCPD also forwarded copies of the order to Deputy Commissioners and Town Planning Authorities of Rohtak, Sonipat and Panipat for necessary action besides formally notifying the Parsvnath Developers too.
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