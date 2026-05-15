Haryana bars Parsvnath Developers, it’s directors from future licences

Parsvnath Developers had been granted multiple licences between 2006 and 2010 for residential plotted colonies and group housing projects spread over hundreds of acres in Haryana. (File photo)

The Haryana Town and Country Planning Department (TCPD) has barred the Parsvnath Developers Ltd. and its directors from obtaining any fresh licences in the state, citing alleged fraud, multiple criminal cases, mounting public complaints and non-payment of statutory dues.

In an order, Director, Town and Country Planning, Amit Khatri said that several licences granted to the developer across Sonipat, Panipat and Rohtak had effectively come to a standstill due to alleged fraudulent activities and violations under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 and the accompanying Rules of 1976.

According to the order, Parsvnath Developers had been granted multiple licences between 2006 and 2010 for residential plotted colonies and group housing projects spread over hundreds of acres in Haryana. “These included licences No. 878-894 and No. 915-945 of 2006 for residential plotted colonies measuring 118.31 acres and 84.16 acres, respectively in Sonipat’s Sectors 9, 10, 17 and Sector 8. In addition, licences No. 1186-1188 and No. 1205-1206 of 2006 were issued for residential group housing projects spanning 18.94 acres and 28.11 acres, respectively in Sonipat’s Sectors 10, 11, 9 and 18,” it adds.