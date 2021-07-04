Parole a privilege granted by state, can’t be denied for vague reasons: Punjab and Haryana HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted parole to a murder convict for a period of six weeks, terming it “a privilege granted by the state to the prisoners”, and observed that it cannot be clipped for “vague reasons”. (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted parole to a murder convict for a period of six weeks, terming it “a privilege granted by the state to the prisoners”, and observed that it cannot be clipped for “vague reasons”.

A division bench of Justices Ritu Bahri and Archana Puri was hearing the plea for parole by Mohammad Sabir, a convict in murder and attempt to murder case registered at Malerkotla police station.

The petitioner through advocate Hoshiar Singh Jaswal has sought the setting aside of the order dated April 24, 2020, passed by District Magistrate, Sangrur, whereby the parole case of the petitioner was rejected. The petitioner had sought grant of parole under the provisions of Section 3 of the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoner’s (Temporary Release) Act, 1962, and amended Act, 2018, on the grounds to meet his aged mother.

In reply, it was submitted by the state counsel that the petitioner applied for eight weeks’ parole on January 21, 2019 before Superintendent, Central Jail, Patiala, and the same was forwarded to District Magistrate, Sangrur, for verification. Since the Senior Superintendent of Police had reported that there may be a danger to state authority/breach of peace, if the convict is released on parole and, as such, no recommendation was made for release of the petitioner on parole.

After hearing the matter, the bench held, “The Punjab Good Conduct Prisoner’s (Temporary Release) Act, 1962, was enacted for temporary release of the prisoners, on account of their conduct, but on certain conditions. It is though a privilege granted by the State to the prisoners, but however, it cannot be clipped for the vague reasons. The name of the Act itself suggests that in order to earn temporary release, the prisoner has to maintain good conduct, during his stay in the prison and furthermore, he has to behave properly during the period of parole and also not disturb the social peace. Even though in the impugned order it is stated that the Senior Superintendent of Police, Sangrur had reported that there may be a danger to the State Authority and breach of peace, if the convicts mentioned therein (which also includes the present petitioner), are released on parole. Therefore, no recommendation has been made for their release, but however, nothing as such has been specified about the manner, in which the release of the petitioner on parole shall pose danger to the State Authority or may cause breach of peace. The reason so assigned in the impugned order is quite vague.”

“Perusal of the Custody Certificate annexed with the reply reveals that the petitioner has undergone total sentence of 9 years 11 months and 13 days (including remission) and after conviction he has undergone 4 years 1 month and 18 days in custody. There is nothing, as such, mentioned in the custody certificate about the petitioner to have not maintained good conduct while his detention in jail, during the pendency of the trial… There is nothing, as such, mentioned in the custody certificate about the petitioner to have not maintained good conduct while his detention in jail, during the pendency of the trial or during post-conviction period. Further, nothing is coming on record about the petitioner to have misused the grant of parole at any time”, the bench held.

Thus, the court ordered release of the petitioner on parole for a period of six weeks, subject to his furnishing bail/surety bonds to the satisfaction of releasing court/duty magistrate concerned.