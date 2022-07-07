Data in Parliament: Chandigarh tops the country in number of students going abroad

Chandigarh has the highest number of students per lakh population going abroad in the entire country. The data of students going abroad from all the states was presented in the Parliament by V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External affairs, in a reply to question by Manoj Rajoria, Rajasthan MP.

According to data, Chandigarh saw 10,150 students per one lakh population going abroad between January 2016 to February 2021.

Punjab, on the other hand, saw 859 students per one lakh people going abroad, while Haryana had 149 students going abroad per one lakh people.

The data presented didn’t come as a surprise for many academics as well as principals of the UT, as Chandigarh for long has been considered as an education hub, with students often moving abroad later after cracking various entrances.

Gurnam Kaur Grewal, principal of GNPS Sector 36 felt that students attain quality education from Chandigarh and then move abroad for jobs.

“Students with good academic records often get admission in the finest colleges, because the level of education they get here makes them prepared for foreign universities. After finishing their degrees abroad, they obtain job permits and settle down in foreign countries” Grewal said. Over 1.37 crore Indians have travelled overseas in the last five years from January 1, 2016, to March 18, 2021, on an employment visa, according to data of the Central government.

Harman, an immigration consultant, stated that the number of firms providing consultancy services have mushroomed in the last few years as the city turned into an educational hub.

“Many immigration consultants have established their main branches in Chandigarh. So applicants approach these main branch in the belief that there is no chance of them being rejected,” he stated.

Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Patiala, who is preparing for IELTS in Grey Matters, Chandigarh, felt that pay scale offered was an important factor pushing students to move abroad for jobs. “Flying and settling overseas is tough. But the opportunities students get in foreign countries are more. The quality of education there is better. Also, the pay on offer after their courses is one of the most important factors that influence students to move abroad,” he said. He added there were many institutes in India which offered placements with good packages, but they still paled when compared to foreign companies.