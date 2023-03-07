Parking scam rocks House, mayor says CVO to probe officials of MC and bank

Mayor Anup Gupta Monday said the chief vigilance officer of the Union Territory has been asked to investigate the role of officials of the civic body and the bank in the matter concerning against the city’s parking contractor who fled after submitting fake bank guarantees.

Later in the day, BJP, Congress and AAP councillors demanded to see month-wise dues but the mayor said that wasn’t possible immediately. This led to a verbal tiff between BJP councillor Kanwarjeet Rana and the mayor. Subsequently, the House was adjourned.

As the General House meeting began, all the councillors, irrespective of the party lines, were agitated over the parking issue. Addressing the House, Mayor Gupta said, “The day we got to know that the bank guarantee turned out to be fake, we approached the police. We have also already marked a vigilance inquiry into the parking issue. The Chief Vigilance Officer has been asked to investigate. I completely agree with you all that funds of the civic body should not be misused. We have informed the police about the issue and an FIR has been lodged against the erring contractor.”

The Chandigarh Police recently lodged an FIR against the parking company, M/s Paschatya Entertainment Private Limited, for submitting fake bank guarantees of Rs 1.67 crore to the municipal corporation during the allotment of 57 Zone-2 parking lots in 2020.

Gupta added, “A committee of five councillors will be constituted to co-ordinate with the police on this on a daily basis. If we have to go to the DGP, we will go.” The mayor immediately constituted a committee that comprised AAP’s Jasbir Singh Laddi, Congress leader Gurbax Rawat, BJP’s Mahesh Inder Sidhu, SAD’s Hardeep Singh and nominated councillor Umesh Ghai.

Leader of Opposition and AAP leader Damanpreet Singh said the vigilance inquiry was an eyewash and sought a CBI probe. “Wasn’t it an officer of the Chandigarh civic body who had to verify this matter? Isn’t any officer held responsible? All these faulty roles need to be investigated,” Singh said. Councillors of the AAP and Congress also raised slogans and protested on the issue.

The FIR was registered following a complaint by the civic body’s superintendent (parking) Sunil Dutt who alleged that Sanjay Sharma and others submitted forged bank sureties. The three-year contract given to Paschatya and another firm ended last month. Since then, the corporation has been managing all 89 parking lots by itself.

While trying to recover licence fee dues of Rs 6.5 crore from the Zone-2 contractor, the corporation officials recently approached the bank concerned to recover the money through bank guarantees submitted by the contractor, but the bank informed them that the guarantees for Rs 1.5 crore were fake.

The contractor will also have to pay over Rs 6 lakh as damages for not acting on multiple notices sent by the civic body on various issues.

‘Why are officers being shielded?’

While slamming the officers, BJP councillor Kanwarjeet Rana said, “I don’t understand which officers are being shielded by not doing anything in this matter. People put allegations on us. It is said councillors are chor. And here we don’t even know what is happening. Rather no one knows, we are not even aware of it and the officers are sheltering some or favouring some and I don’t know why. The officers who kept silent on the issue are also guilty in the matter.”

He added that the “General House is being weakened”.

“It is general public’s money that has gone. Aren’t we answerable to them? It is not any political party’s issue but issue of each one of us because it is the city’s issue,” he said.

Congress councillor Gurbax Rawat then put this question: “What happened to the 4 crore amount that previous Mumbai-based firm owed to us and now this amount of 7.5 crore?”

“Can the civic body officers answer what happened to the previous dues? We are a government body. Some private contractor or firm comes and goes after being a defaulter. Are we so weak or if someone is being favoured?” she asked.

Later, all councillors from AAP, Congress and BJP insisted on seeking a month-wise report on when and how the amounts were deposited by the erring parking contractor.

However, Mayor Gupta said that it will take two days for the report to be compiled. Then Congress councillor Gurbax Rawat said that when every detail is digitised why are the authorities hesitant to give the report by evening.

Joint Commissioner Isha Kamboj then replied that they do have digitised month-wise report but outstanding dues need to be compiled month-wise.

“Our statement is ready and verified. But we don’t have compiled outstanding dues which need to be done,” Kamboj said.

However, all councillors said they wanted the report by evening and whatever was ready be provided to them.

House deferred

As BJP’s Kanwarjeet Rana insisted that the month-wise report be tabled within 10 minutes, Mayor Gupta said it would take time, else the House shall be deferred. The heated argument between the two finally led to the House being deferred.

Both had a verbal duel wherein Gupta stated that it wasn’t possible and the House be deferred.

Many important agenda items had to be tabled in the House, including smart parking project in the city.