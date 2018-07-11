Chandigarh: Parking rates rolled back, now pay Rs 5 for two-wheeler, Rs 10 for a four-wheeler

The rates of parking fee will be applicable to all parking lots except multilevel parking and parking lots near malls and multiplexes. (Representational Image) The rates of parking fee will be applicable to all parking lots except multilevel parking and parking lots near malls and multiplexes. (Representational Image)

In a major relief for city residents, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation rolled back the existing hiked parking rates on Tuesday. From Wednesday, residents will be charged a flat rate of only Rs 5 for a two-wheeler and Rs 10 for a four-wheeler.

The civic body scrapped the system of hourly rates and monthly passes. Till Monday, residents were being charged Rs 10 for a two-wheeler and Rs 20 for a four-wheeler. Also, there were hourly rates in place and the tariff doubled every two hours.

The decision was taken by the Finance and Contract Committee in an urgent meeting held on Tuesday, a day after the MC cancelled its contract with Mumbai-based firm Arya Toll Infra Limited, which was managing 25 paid parking lots and one multilevel parking in the city until Monday.

The rates of parking fee will be applicable to all parking lots except multilevel parking and parking lots near malls and multiplexes.

In the meeting of the F and CC, it was decided that a new model of parking project be got before the house and till then, the rates which were applicable before March 31 this year be implemented again.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil told Chandigarh Newsline, “I did what I said. I had promised the residents that rates will be rolled back. When smart parking facilities are not in place, there is no chance of increased rates.”

Now it is employees of Municipal Corporation who are managing the parking lots. The committee also decided that let the manpower be outsourced till the time new structure of parking comes in place.

“At present, MC has around 480 employees and 55 supervisors who are managing the parking lots. So within a week, the outsourced employees would take over. We are floating tenders within a week,” the mayor added. A committee of Joint Commissioner, Chief Engineer and Chief Accounts Officer, MC has been authorized to fulfill the procedural formalities to have the outsourced employees to run these parking lots.

For all those parking attendants employed with Arya Toll Infra Limited who have now been rendered jobless with the cancellation of the contract and are willing to continue the job, Mayor Davesh Moudgil has ordered the Chief Engineer to recommend all the employees to the firm which will take up the work of outsourcing.

