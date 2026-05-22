Parking dispute turns fatal: Mohali youth jumps into Bhakra canal, family alleges harassment

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 21-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide after jumping into the Bhakra canal following a dispute over parking in Mohali’s Phase 4 area. The deceased, identified as Pawan, was undergoing police recruitment training and was staying in a PG accommodation at House No. 636 in Phase 4.
Divers later recovered the body from the canal. The body has been kept in the mortuary for postmortem examination.
The deceased’s father, Prem Kumar, a resident of Nihal Khera village in Abohar, alleged that his son took the extreme step after being “harassed” by a municipal corporation election candidate of a political party, his son and the police. He claimed that before the incident, Pawan had sent video and audio recordings to one of his friends.
According to information, the dispute began over parking a vehicle outside the residence of an MC election candidate in Phase 4. Allegedly, the candidate, contesting from Ward No. 8, and his son asked Pawan, who lived in another locality, to remove the vehicle parked there, leading to a heated argument.
The family alleged that Pawan and his friend, Madhav Shah, were later assaulted and taken to the police station after police were called to the spot.
Prem Kumar said he was in Ganganagar to purchase medicines when he received a phone call from his son. “My son told me that he was badly beaten by the MC candidate and his son at the spot and was humiliated at the police station as well,” he alleged.
According to the father, Pawan told him over the phone: “Papa, first I was beaten at the spot, then taken to the police station and humiliated badly. Now I am going to die.”
Pawan’s friend, Madhav Shah, a national-level baseball player, also alleged that both of them were assaulted and later harassed at the police station. He further claimed that they were falsely accused of consuming and selling drugs.
The incident triggered tension in the area, with the family demanding strict action against the accused. Police said an investigation is underway.
DSP City-1 Gurcharan Singh said no suicide note had been recovered so far. “Statements of the family members are being recorded and all aspects are being examined. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” he said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram