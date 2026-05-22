Parking dispute turns fatal: Mohali youth jumps into Bhakra canal, family alleges harassment

According to information, the dispute began over parking a vehicle outside the residence of an MC election candidate in Phase 4. (Source: Express Archives/ Representational)

A 21-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide after jumping into the Bhakra canal following a dispute over parking in Mohali’s Phase 4 area. The deceased, identified as Pawan, was undergoing police recruitment training and was staying in a PG accommodation at House No. 636 in Phase 4.

Divers later recovered the body from the canal. The body has been kept in the mortuary for postmortem examination.

The deceased’s father, Prem Kumar, a resident of Nihal Khera village in Abohar, alleged that his son took the extreme step after being “harassed” by a municipal corporation election candidate of a political party, his son and the police. He claimed that before the incident, Pawan had sent video and audio recordings to one of his friends.