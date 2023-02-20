scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Parking contract firm director booked for fraud

Sources said that the company failed to pay the licence fee and the Municipal Corporation applied to encash three guarantees from Syndicate Bank on February 3

Parking contract firm, indian expressThe director along with certain office-bearers of the parking contract company were booked for submitting three fake sureties amounting to Rs 1.65 crore to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. (File)
The director along with certain office-bearers of the parking contract company, ‘M/s Paschatya Entertain Pvt Ltd’, was booked for submitting three fake sureties amounting to Rs 1.65 crore to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Sunday. Sanjay Sharma, one of the directors of M/s Paschatya Entertain Pvt Ltd, was named in the FIR registered at Sector 17 police station.

The superintendent, parking MCC, Sunil Dutt, lodged the FIR against the parking company, which was allotted at least 57 parking lots for three years between 2020 and 2023. Sources said that the parking company had submitted the bank guarantees in the Syndicate Bank and the Municipal Corporation was authorised to encash these three guarantees worth Rs 1.65 crore whenever the company failed to pay the licence fee of Rs 7 crore.

Sources said that the company failed to pay the licence fee and the Municipal Corporation applied to encash three guarantees from Syndicate Bank on February 3. In his complaint to the police, Superintendent Sunil Dutt said, “In response to the MC’s communication, the management of Syndicate Bank informed MC through email that no such bank guarantees were issued from this branch. MC had received the bank’s response on February 17.”

A police officer said, “We lodged an FIR under Section 420 of IPC (forgery) against the parking contract company. The suspects will be summoned for joining the investigation.”

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 09:41 IST
