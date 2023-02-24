Parking in Chandigarh to become smart, tenders to be floated soon

Parking lots of Chandigarh is set to become smart, with the UT’s civic body set to float tenders soon to invite private firms and agencies to come up with ‘smart parking with smart features.’

The civic body last week had taken over operations of 89 parking lots in the city after the contract of agencies manning them were not extended.

On Thursday, Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta stated that the General House will soon be taking up the issue of formulating terms and conditions as specified in the tender to ensure that citizens get smart parking right from day one.

“Also, several other issues need to be discussed — like the issue of giving a window of ten or fifteen minutes, whatever is decided, to allow pick-and-drop at these lots,” Gupta said.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal also held a review meeting with Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra on Thursday on the issue, wherein he stated that the tenders for the same be floated at earliest and the project completed in a time bound manner.

Here are five things a commuter can expect from smart parking in Chandigarh:

FASTag-enabled parking management system- This time, the terms and conditions in the tender to be floated will comprise a clause for FASTag enabled parking management. Under this, citizens will be able to pay their parking fee by various methods like FASTag , UPI, or cash. The FASTag system is already in place in UT’s Elante Mall parking lot.

Parking central control centre- There would also be a common control room where the management of all parking lots can be viewed and reviewed. The parking central control centre will also help in detecting any sort of incidents — like thefts or brawls — inside the parking lots. This centre would help in ensuring security of vehicles in the parking lots.

Automated entry-exit- Automated entry and exit system with boom barriers will be set up at all the parking lots. Once parking fee paid and the car’s registration number entered, the boom barriers would automatically open to allow a vehicle to pass.

A mobile app with parking availability status – The agency selected to be in-charge of parking lots in the city will also be require a mobile application for residents. Through the mobile app, the agencies will need to upload and constantly monitor the availability of parking space at a particular lot.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition surveillance cameras – The Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) surveillance cameras installed at the parking lots will monitor the movement of vehicles for security purpose. Parking management system shall be integrated with Integrated Command and Control Centre of Chandigarh for data analytics and service monitoring.