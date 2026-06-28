Parked cars can turn deadly traps, cabin temperatures touch 64.9°C: Study

The study observed that temperatures were often higher in the evening than in the afternoon because vehicles did not cool down despite falling ambient temperatures.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
5 min readChandigarhJun 28, 2026 07:50 PM IST
Parked car heat studyLarger studies are required to develop safer vehicle designs for tropical countries like India. (AI-generated image)
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Parked cars exposed to direct sunlight can become dangerous heat traps, with cabin temperatures reaching 64.9°C, posing serious health risks to occupants, according to a study conducted by doctors from Chandigarh’s Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and a Panjab University professor.

The research also found that a black sedan performed worse than other cars. It also warned that climate change and rising ambient temperatures will further worsen the problem and called for thermal comfort standards in vehicle design, AI-based warning systems, and other mitigation measures.

The study was conducted by Dr Ravindra Khaiwal from the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER, along with Neha Agarwal from PGIMER and Dr Suman Mor from the Department of Environment Studies, Panjab University.

The research, published in the Journal of Environmental Management, involved real-time monitoring of thermal comfort and air quality inside three types of cars—sports utility vehicles (SUVs), hatchbacks, and sedans—parked during Chandigarh’s summer to assess the heat-health risks faced by occupants.

Temperature, relative humidity, carbon dioxide, and carbon monoxide levels were measured inside completely closed vehicles to assess thermal comfort. Cabin temperatures ranged from 26.7°C to 64.9°C, while humidity varied from 8.3 per cent to 60.4 per cent.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Ravindra Khaiwal said, “Extreme heat inside parked vehicles is an emerging but under-recognised public health risk. Climate-resilient policies, heat-warning technologies in vehicles, improved car design, and better urban planning are essential to prevent heat-related illnesses and save lives in a warming world.”

Black sedan worst performer

An interesting finding was that a black sedan consistently recorded higher cabin temperatures than a white SUV and a hatchback, indicating that vehicle colour can significantly influence heat absorption and occupant comfort during summer.

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Researchers found that the front cabin consistently recorded higher temperatures than the rear and black sedans recorded the highest temperatures and poorest thermal comfort. The study stated that black absorbs more heat than white vehicles. It also observed that temperatures were often higher in the evening than in the afternoon because the vehicles continued to absorb heat throughout the day and did not cool down despite falling ambient temperatures.

Using internationally accepted thermal comfort indices—predicted mean vote (PMV) and predicted percentage of dissatisfied (PPD)—the researchers concluded that every vehicle tested fell into the “hot” category, with 100 per cent predicted occupant dissatisfaction.

Even people standing outside in the summer heat experienced poor thermal comfort, but conditions significantly worsened immediately after entering a parked vehicle. PMV values inside the cars were far beyond acceptable limits, particularly in sedans.

The study warned that exposure to such extreme cabin temperatures can trigger heat stress, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, blood pressure fluctuations, and reduced concentration, increasing the risk of accidents. It also cautioned against immediately switching on the air-conditioner after entering an overheated vehicle, saying sudden exposure to blasts of cold air after intense heat may also adversely affect health.

Besides heat, researchers also monitored in-cabin air quality.

Carbon monoxide concentration increases

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Carbon monoxide concentrations in some cases exceeded the most stringent indoor air quality limits, although carbon dioxide levels remained within permissible limits. The study noted that heat stress and air pollution together can amplify health risks for occupants.

As part of nature-based solutions, researchers suggested promoting tree-lined roads, shaded parking lots and green parking infrastructure, which can significantly lower surface and ambient temperatures around vehicles.

The study suggested increasing urban green cover, using pergolas with climbing plants, and integrating green spaces into parking areas can reduce direct solar exposure, making vehicles safer and more comfortable while also helping cities adapt to rising temperatures caused by climate change.

AI thermal comfort sensors and safer vehicle design

Also, to reduce the risks, the study recommended the development of AI-enabled thermal comfort sensors capable of warning occupants through colour-coded alerts before they enter an overheated vehicle. It also urged automobile manufacturers to incorporate thermal comfort into vehicle design by considering factors such as vehicle colour, cabin materials and ventilation.

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Practical measures such as roof ventilation fans, partially opening windows, and using sunshades can significantly lower cabin temperatures and improve occupant safety, the study said.

The researchers concluded that as climate change drives more frequent and intense heatwaves, vehicle cabins will increasingly act as hazardous closed microenvironments. They stressed the need for larger studies across different climates and seasons to develop evidence-based policies and safer vehicle designs for tropical countries like India.

The study found that after cabin temperatures exceeded 40°C, they took significant time to cool to acceptable levels.

Researchers noted that since most people enter their vehicles immediately and start driving, they remain exposed to severe heat stress during the initial minutes of the journey.

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Researchers cautioned that the findings have serious implications for children, the elderly and people with cardiovascular illnesses, who are more susceptible to heat stress. They warned that extremely high cabin temperatures can quickly become life-threatening, particularly if occupants remain inside a parked vehicle.

Beyond health concerns, the researchers warned that excessive heat can impair concentration, reduce sensory-motor performance, and slow reaction times, increasing the risk of road accidents, especially immediately after entering an overheated vehicle.

Key findings

Maximum cabin temperature: 64.9°C

Maximum predicted occupant dissatisfaction: 100%

Front seats hotter than rear seats.

Black sedans recorded the worst thermal comfort.

Evening cabin temperatures were often higher than afternoon temperatures.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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