Parkash Badal’s cousin and longtime political adviser, Bhupinder Dhillon joins BJP

Former Punjab Chief Minister late Parkash Singh Badal’s cousin, Major (Retd) Bhupinder Singh Badal, who served as his political adviser for 25 years, on Monday joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Photo released by Haryana DPR

Major (retd) Bhupinder Singh Dhillon, the cousin of former Punjab chief minister late Parkash Singh Badal, joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Monday.

Parkash Badal was a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch; Bhupinder Dhillon served as Badal’s political secretary for 25 years.

Bhupinder Singh’s son, Amarveer Singh Badal, the incumbent president of the Sanaur (Patiala) Municipal Council, also joined the saffron party.

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The inductions took place at Saini’s official residence, ‘Sant Kabir Kutir’, in Chandigarh.

Saini welcomed all the leaders, including Bhupinder Dhillon and his son Amarveer Singh, to the BJP and said they would be given full respect and honour in the party. He said the party has further strengthened in Punjab.