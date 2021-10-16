Parkash Singh Badal urges all parties to fight Centre’s BSF move

SAD patriarch and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal on Friday called upon all political parties in the state to “stop fighting among themselves and wage a united fight against the Centre’s move to turn Punjab into a Union Territory through the back door by handing it over to the Central security forces such as the BSF”.

In a written statement, Badal said, “This move will further weaken the already endangered federal structure of the country and will reduce the state government to the status of municipality. This will be a severe blow to the pride and dignity of Punjabis…If we don’t stop our mutual fights for petty stakes, the Centre will merrily take advantage of our weaknesses.”

He said that “there is also strong ground to believe that the Centre might be preparing to rob the state of its legitimate rights on its river waters to crush the farmers’ movement.”