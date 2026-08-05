Rs 4.29 lakh for ‘Mickey Mouse’ statues, decor for Chandigarh park sparks row

A proposal to install two fibreglass Mickey Mouse figures and fibre dummy animals in a park at Manimajra under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) has come under the Chandigarh Administration’s scrutiny after questions were raised over the project’s cost, with the decorative figures accounting for only a fraction of the total estimated expenditure.

On July 31, the UT Engineering Department issued the tender worth Rs 4,29,989 (Rs 4.29 lakh) for installing the figures at a park in the Army Welfare Housing Society, Ward No. 6, Sector 13, Manimajra. The work is to be completed within a month, while technical bids are scheduled to be opened on August 6.

Tender documents accessed by The Indian Express show that the decorative figures are estimated to cost around Rs 1.65 lakh, which includes Rs 1,16,720 for two fibreglass Mickey Mouse figures and Rs 48,160 for fibre dummy animals. The remaining amount is earmarked for civil, structural and installation works, prompting the administration to seek a justification for the higher overall cost.

Chandigarh Member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari, under whose MPLADS funds the work is being executed, said his role was limited to approving funds based on residents’ requests, while execution rests with the implementing agency.

“The work is sanctioned under the MPLADS only after requests are received from residents. The execution of the project, preparation of estimates and implementation are entirely the responsibility of the Chandigarh Administration or the Municipal Corporation, depending on whose jurisdiction the work falls. Funds are released only after the work is completed and inaugurated,” Tewari said.

He added that he had sought an explanation after the matter came to his notice. “I have asked the administration to justify the increase in the project cost. Additional Deputy Commissioner Amandeep Bhatti is verifying the matter at his end,” he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Amandeep Bhatti told The Indian Express that the estimate was being examined. “I have asked officials to technically verify and justify this cost,” he said.

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The proposal has also drawn criticism from residents and activists, who questioned whether such installations should take precedence over essential civic amenities.

Kranti Shukla, founder of Samasya Samadhan Team (SST), Manimajra, said, “Chandigarh Administration must carefully examine its spending priorities. At a time when residents are seeking better basic amenities and public spaces, spending nearly Rs 4.30 lakh on the installation of Mickey Mouse and fibre dummy animals at a park raises serious questions about the prudent use of public money”.

City activist R K Garg said that the engineering department has become “famous” for doling out public money on projects. “This is one among the 184 live tenders. The UT Administrator has already expressed concern over the tendering process. All non-essential tenders should undergo necessary scrutiny to ensure optimum use of public money,” he added.

Former Rajeev Vihar Army Welfare Housing Society president Col Kulbir Singh (Retd) said that the actual market cost needs to be examined.

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N K Jhingan, secretary of The Environment Society of India, Chandigarh, said that public parks are meant to strengthen Chandigarh’s green heritage, not become venues for expensive decorative installations.

“Instead of spending public money on Mickey Mouse dummies, the administration should invest in tree plantation, biodiversity, park maintenance, walking tracks, rainwater harvesting and other amenities that deliver long-term environmental and public benefits. Chandigarh’s identity as the ‘City Beautiful’ lies in its natural landscapes, not artificial attractions,” Jhingan added.

The tender estimate includes Rs 1.16 lakh for the FRP sculptures, another Rs. 1.16 lakh for a stainless steel support frame, about Rs 1.07 lakh for a polished granite platform, and Rs 48,160 for a 16-foot stainless steel pipe, besides excavation, masonry, concrete, plastering, transportation and other allied works.

The specifications have also sparked questions over possible overlap in structural components and the need for premium finishing in a publicly funded park project.