Rs 4.29 lakh for ‘Mickey Mouse’ statues, decor for Chandigarh park sparks row

A proposal to install two fibreglass Mickey Mouse figures and fibre dummy animals in a park at Manimajra under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) has come under the Chandigarh Administration’s scrutiny after questions were raised over the project’s cost, with the decorative figures accounting for only a fraction of the total estimated expenditure.
On July 31, the UT Engineering Department issued the tender worth Rs 4,29,989 (Rs 4.29 lakh) for installing the figures at a park in the Army Welfare Housing Society, Ward No. 6, Sector 13, Manimajra. The work is to be completed within a month, while technical bids are scheduled to be opened on August 6.
Tender documents accessed by The Indian Express show that the decorative figures are estimated to cost around Rs 1.65 lakh, which includes Rs 1,16,720 for two fibreglass Mickey Mouse figures and Rs 48,160 for fibre dummy animals. The remaining amount is earmarked for civil, structural and installation works, prompting the administration to seek a justification for the higher overall cost.
Chandigarh Member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari, under whose MPLADS funds the work is being executed, said his role was limited to approving funds based on residents’ requests, while execution rests with the implementing agency.
“The work is sanctioned under the MPLADS only after requests are received from residents. The execution of the project, preparation of estimates and implementation are entirely the responsibility of the Chandigarh Administration or the Municipal Corporation, depending on whose jurisdiction the work falls. Funds are released only after the work is completed and inaugurated,” Tewari said.
He added that he had sought an explanation after the matter came to his notice. “I have asked the administration to justify the increase in the project cost. Additional Deputy Commissioner Amandeep Bhatti is verifying the matter at his end,” he said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Amandeep Bhatti told The Indian Express that the estimate was being examined. “I have asked officials to technically verify and justify this cost,” he said.
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The proposal has also drawn criticism from residents and activists, who questioned whether such installations should take precedence over essential civic amenities.
Kranti Shukla, founder of Samasya Samadhan Team (SST), Manimajra, said, “Chandigarh Administration must carefully examine its spending priorities. At a time when residents are seeking better basic amenities and public spaces, spending nearly Rs 4.30 lakh on the installation of Mickey Mouse and fibre dummy animals at a park raises serious questions about the prudent use of public money”.
City activist R K Garg said that the engineering department has become “famous” for doling out public money on projects. “This is one among the 184 live tenders. The UT Administrator has already expressed concern over the tendering process. All non-essential tenders should undergo necessary scrutiny to ensure optimum use of public money,” he added.
Former Rajeev Vihar Army Welfare Housing Society president Col Kulbir Singh (Retd) said that the actual market cost needs to be examined.
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N K Jhingan, secretary of The Environment Society of India, Chandigarh, said that public parks are meant to strengthen Chandigarh’s green heritage, not become venues for expensive decorative installations.
“Instead of spending public money on Mickey Mouse dummies, the administration should invest in tree plantation, biodiversity, park maintenance, walking tracks, rainwater harvesting and other amenities that deliver long-term environmental and public benefits. Chandigarh’s identity as the ‘City Beautiful’ lies in its natural landscapes, not artificial attractions,” Jhingan added.
The tender estimate includes Rs 1.16 lakh for the FRP sculptures, another Rs. 1.16 lakh for a stainless steel support frame, about Rs 1.07 lakh for a polished granite platform, and Rs 48,160 for a 16-foot stainless steel pipe, besides excavation, masonry, concrete, plastering, transportation and other allied works.
The specifications have also sparked questions over possible overlap in structural components and the need for premium finishing in a publicly funded park project.
Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory.
Professional Background
Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance.
Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows.
Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends:
1. Investigative & Financial Reporting
"Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff.
"Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control.
"Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT.
2. Governance & Constitutional Status
"What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance.
"MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure.
"No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term.
3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment
"Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts.
"UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network.
"Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump.
4. Lifestyle & Local Trends
"Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year.
"After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges.
Signature Beat
Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse.
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