Park for differently abled kids to come up in Panchkula soon

In a first in the northern part of the country, Panchkula will soon have a park specially designed for differently-abled children. The park will go operational by the end of August at town park of Sector 5.

Social Justice and Empowerment department is developing the park in a total area of 0.6 acres which is being funded by Reliance as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CST) project.

Confirming the development, Ritu Chowdhry, Director, Social Justice and Empowerment department said, “This is the first such facility in north India. We are initiating the park as a pilot project and would soon take it to other cities too. We feel deeply for the children who do not get to enjoy the simple pleasures of life. This park would not only be for the differently-abled but could also be enjoyed by other children alike.”

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said, “The park is being developed so the children with disabilities can also get the benefit of recreational facilities a city offers.”

A total amount of Rs 65 lakh is being invested for the state-of-the-art park.

The park would have an interactive wall with a maze-like structure made up of different textures, colours and niches, besides telephone pipes that would be metal pipes connected below the ground where a child would be able to speak into one end and the voice would be heard at another end.

The other recreational facilities include wheelchair accessible sand-tables, roller bed which would have an inclined surface with steel rollers, a wobbly basket suspended on springs for children with low motor control to sit and bounce on.

A spinner in the form of a basket, wheelchair-friendly balancing boards which would have handrails for balance to hold on to, a wheelchair trampoline; inclusive swing with various types of shapes and size to help the differently-abled will also be made available.