Parivar Pehchan Patra: Over 8 lakh BPL families lose ration cards

Amid strong objections by the Opposition over the provision of Parivar Pehchan Patras (family ID cards), the BJP-JJP government on Tuesday informed the Haryana assembly that the yellow ration card facility of over 8.3 lakh BPL (below poverty line) families has been discontinued in the state following the introduction of the new system. In a written reply to a question of Congress MLA Mewa Singh, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed the assembly: “On verification of self-declared data provided by families at the time of registration in Parivar Pehchan Patra, yellow ration cards were discontinued for 9,60,235 families in December 2022. Based on requests for re-verification, ration cards have been re-issued to 1,30,068 families.”

Officials claim that the yellow ration cards have been discontinued only of those families which were found ineligible for the facility. The cards are issued to only those families which have an annual income up to Rs 1.8 lakh. According to officials, now there are 29 lakh yellow ration card holder families which get monthly 5 kg wheat free of cost, 1 kg sugar at subsidised rate (Rs 13.5 per kg) and monthly financial assistance of Rs 250.

Additionally, the state has nearly 3 lakh Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families too which are provided almost similar assistance. A family with annual income up to Rs 1.2 lakh is covered under this category of poorest of poor.

In January this year, the CM had stated that the state government has increased the annual income limit of BPL families from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh and Haryana is the first state in the country that changed the criteria for BPL income. “As a result, the number of BPL families has increased to about 29 lakh with addition of 12 lakh new families to the BPL list following the new income criteria.” In the state assembly on Tuesday, in reply to another question asked by Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed, the state government also admitted that the pension facility of 37,041 people has also been discontinued after the introduction of the Parivar Pehchan Patras.

Aftab Ahmed, who is the Deputy CLP leader in Haryana Vidhan Sabha, had sought information about the district-wise number of pensions (old age, handicapped, widow and others) discontinued in 2022 and 2023 due to Parivar Pehchan Patra in the state. The CM replied: “During 2022 and 2023 (up to 18.02.2023), 1,04,655 pensions were discontinued on the basis of information provided by beneficiaries themselves in their PPP database. Out of these discontinued pensions, 67,614 pensions have been restored after re-verification by CRID (Citizen Resources Information Department), Haryana.”

The CM also said: “Re-verification of eligible families, whose pensions have been discontinued, is being carried out by CRID, Haryana. As mentioned in reply… 67,614 pensions have been restored after re-verification. If any discontinued pension beneficiary is found eligible after re-verification by CRID, Haryana, the same will be restored.” Alleging that the Parivar Pehchan Patra has become a “pareshan pehchan patra” “to harass the poor and discontinue their social welfare facilities”, Aftab Ahmed said that this system will be scrapped if the Congress is voted to power in 2024 assembly polls.

Even when the BJP-JJP government tabled a Bill – Haryana Parivar Pehchan Bill, 2021 – for the family IDs in August 2021, the Congress led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had opposed it with a few MLAs terming it “an infringement on the right to privacy”. However, the government had insisted that it was needed to generate unique data. The government had stated that the Bill was passed to provide the Parivar Pehchan number as a unique identifier number to each family “as is generally required for the determination of eligibility for any scheme, service, subsidy or benefit provided or implemented by or on behalf of the state government or by any government agency or local authority”.