Paris auction house gets whiff of French delegation in Chandigarh, omits provenance of heritage items

AN AUCTION house in Paris has allegedly removed the columns of provenance (place of origin) from seven UT heritage items, designed by Swiss-French architects Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret, which will be auctioned on November 28.

The matter of the upcoming auction of the heritage items was brought within the knowledge of the French delegation, that has been in Chandigarh for four days.

“The said auction house has been auctioning UT heritage items for a long time. This time, it removed the provenance of the items from its website. The reserve price of the heritage items was fixed between Rs 94.54 lakh and Rs 1.49 crore. I am sure that the presence of the French delegation alerted the foreign auction houses in Paris. The said auction house divulges the place of origin of the furniture, if someone seeks. I urged Judicial Police Officer Nathalie Chanvallon to look into this matter,” Advocate Ajay Jagga said.

A memorandum was handed over to officer Chanvallon, who is part of the French delegation. Advocate Ajay Jagga, a member of the UT Heritage Protection Cell, handed over the memorandum to Chanvallon, who is also the Deputy Head of Central Intelligence Group, Central Office of Fight Against Traffic of Cultural Goods, France. The items which were listed for the auction include a dining table, office cane chair, a bench and low leg chairs, a dressing table and one laundry box called Dirty Linen Basket.

He added, “I also raised the point that foreign auction houses can claim that they procured the items prior to February, 2011, which is when the central government prohibited the sale, purchase or auction of items designed by Corbusier and Jeanneret.

The French delegation came to Chandigarh on November 15. The delegation members visited many old buildings including PU, PEC, Government Museum, etc., where heritage items have been kept. Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director Cultural Affairs, UT, said, “The French delegation is making a detailed report of Chandigarh heritage items. We have sought their assistance on four points including authenticity, preservation, legal framework and awareness. The delegation will share its report with us in coming days”.

Several agendas, including the creation of a detailed inventory of the Chandigarh heritage items, their preservation, legal framework for protection, etc., were discussed during the first meeting held between the UT Administration and the French delegation which arrived in Chandigarh on November 15. The meeting was chaired by UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

The identification and inclusion of all heritage items which are yet to be listed in the detailed inventory remained at the core of the discussion, along with beginning the process to get patent of UT-specific designs made by Corbusier and Jeanneret.