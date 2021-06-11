Pargat to CM: Make ‘dossiers’ against MLAs public; CMO says no such documents exist

Congress MLA Pargat Singh on Thursday launched a fresh attack on CM Amarinder Singh by daring him to make alleged dossiers against party MLAs public. The Chief Minister’s Office refuted that any such documents had been prepared by the government.

Pargat, a close aide of Navjot Singh Sidhu and an MLA from Jalandhar (Cantonment), said that he had read in newspapers that the CM had shared dossiers against MLAs with the three-member panel.

“Ever since Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appeared before the panel in Delhi, there have been news reports that dossiers on some MLAs and ministers have been submitted. I want to ask Amarinder Singh if these dossiers have been given then who are these corrupt people,” said Pargat.

“I want to tell the CM to make those dossiers, including any prepared on me, public” he added, questioning if this was a confession of running a corrupt government.

“If he has given it in writing to the 3-member panel then it is his confessional statement that he is running a corrupt government,” said the Jalandhar Cantonment legislator.

Launching a counter attack, CM’s media adviser Raveen Thukral tweeted: “Punjab CM @capt_amarinder trashes allegations of MLA Pargat Singh on keeping dossiers of party colleagues….Says, ‘never done such things in my entire political career. My mantra for governance is trust and transparency.’”

Pargat, meanwhile, raised the infamous irrigation scam and said that though there was a confessional statement of the accused in the case, who had named three IAS officers and two political leaders, it was not taken to a logical conclusion. “The file was oscillating between a few offices,” he said.

The MLA also raised the matter of Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi allegedly taking compensation twice for acquisition of same piece of land.

He said that he wanted to convey a message to the CM that there were no factions in the Congress. “We all have to stay in Punjab. Let us talk about issues,” he said.