Pargat takes potshots at CM Amarinder, Rawat on 2022 poll leadership

Punjab Congress’ general secretary and legislator from Jalandhar Cantonment Assembly segment, Pargat Singh, on Sunday questioned the statement of the Punjab political affairs in-charge, Harish Rawat, and sought clarification as to when had the party taken the decision to contest the 2022 Assembly elections under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh.

Talking to a group of media persons during a social gathering, Pargat Singh termed Rawat as a seasoned politician but claimed that his statements had impacted Punjab’s politics adversely.

Rawat had on August 25 said that the 2022 Punjab elections will be fought under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh, after meeting four state ministers seeking the “ouster” of the CM in Dehradun over unfulfilled poll promises.

Pargat Singh on Sunday asked Rawat to explain when such a decision was taken, as the committee formed two months ago, under Mallikarjun Kharge, had decided that the forthcoming Assembly elections, would be held under the command of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

He said that Captain Amrinder Singh was mature, and one of the most undisputed leaders of the party. “But the 2017 election promises made by him were not fulfilled. There is no question of groupism in here, but I feel sad that such a strong leader like Captain Amarinder Singh has not been able to fulfill poll promises for the past four-and-a-half-years,” he said.

He said that in 2017, Captain Amarinder Singh was the face of the Congress in the state. But questions had now started arising with regard to the fulfillment of promises made by him after four-and-half-years of Congress’ rule. The CM, he said, has not lived up top the expectations of the people.

About the Cabinet decision for cancellation of Power Purchase agreements (PPAs) with private players, Pargat Singh said that the government had done the right thing and it should not get entangled in this matter in the way it had done with the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib case, where the administration’s image took a beating.

“The matter of PPAs is very complicated. But i feel the government has done the right thing. However, I wonder why did it take them four-and-a-half years to cancel the PPAs when it could have been done earlier,” he said.

When asked about new Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s ‘eye for an eye’ comment, Pargat said that the comment seemed to be directed towards Harish Rawat, since Sidhu has great respect for Sonia ji, Rahul ji and Priyanka Gandhi.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday (August 27) urged the party leadership to allow him the freedom to take decisions and warned of a “befitting reply” if demand was not heard, news agency PTI reported. His comments came hours after Malvinder Singh Mali quit his position as advisor to Sidhu.

Instead of putting efforts into ‘dinner diplomacy’, Pargat said, it would have been much better if the party had made effort in fulfilling the poll promises due to which it was voted to power in 2017.