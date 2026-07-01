Pargat Singh demands Pradhan’s resignation over NEET row, demands ‘fixed exam calendar’

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former Punjab education minister Pargat Singh on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that “repeated paper leaks” and “examination irregularities” severely undermined the credibility of India’s national testing system.

Citing media reports, Singh said India has witnessed 89 suspected paper leak cases over the past decade, affecting nearly 6.2 crore students. “As many as 48 examinations were reconducted, and 22 were cancelled before being held. Since 2019, at least 64 major examinations across 19 states faced paper leak allegations, including 45 government recruitment tests, with several being cancelled or postponed.”

Addressing a press conference in Hoshiarpur, Singh said, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) failed to ensure the integrity of key national examinations, resulting in the leakage, cancellation and postponement of several tests, including NEET-UG and UGC-NET.”