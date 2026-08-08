Pargat raises copyright strikes by AAP: ‘Gagging media, free speech’

Congress MLA Pargat Singh on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab of suppressing free speech by issuing copyright strikes against journalists and Opposition leaders on social media.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Vidhan Sabha, Pargat referred to reports that the social media accounts of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had faced restrictions and said the party had termed it an attack on the Opposition’s right to speak. “In a democracy, the Opposition has the right to express itself. If the AAP says restrictions on Kejriwal’s accounts amount to an attempt by the BJP to silence the opposition, then the same principle should apply in Punjab,” he said.

Pargat alleged that journalists and opposition leaders in Punjab had been served copyright strikes over content posted online, effectively restricting their freedom of expression. “Who gave them the right to issue copyright strikes against journalists and opposition leaders? That too amounts to curbing freedom of speech,” he said.

The Congress MLA also flagged the alleged misuse of small hotels, particularly those located near bus stands, railway stations and colleges and claimed that many such establishments rented out rooms by the hour without proper verification of guests.

Pargat alleged that some of these hotels were being used for drug trafficking and that young people were being blackmailed after compromising videos were secretly recorded. He claimed the police, intelligence agencies and the Home Department were aware of the issue and alleged that an organised network, extending to neighbouring states, was involved. Pargat said strict action was needed to protect young people from exploitation and criminal networks operating through such establishments.

Congress MLA Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa expressed concern over the state’s preparedness for the upcoming paddy procurement season, warning that farmers could face hardships as paddy would not be lifted if the government failed to address storage issue. “The godowns are filled to the brim. There is no space left for storage,” he said.

Bajwa said a large quantity of last year’s paddy stock was yet to be milled, creating an acute shortage of storage space ahead of the new procurement season. He claimed that nearly 30-40% of the previous year’s paddy was still lying in storage sheds. He also raised the shortage of railway rakes for lifting foodgrain, saying the state required 40-50 goods trains daily but was receiving only four to five.

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“Paddy will again remain stranded in mandis if immediate steps are not taken. Please wake up and arrange adequate railway rakes and create storage space. Otherwise, farmers will once again suffer during procurement,” Bajwa said.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also launched a sharp attack on the Punjab government over alleged illegal mining, citing recent observations by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Punjab and Haryana High Court to press for the constitution of a House committee to investigate the issue.

The LoP reminded Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan that he had earlier requested the constitution of a House committee after the session. He alleged that the state government was “not serious” about acting against illegal mining.

The senior leader said the NGT had directed the Punjab government to file a fresh progress report within four weeks in a case relating to alleged illegal mining that reportedly damaged a bridge over the Sutlej river. He alleged that reports had been lying unattended for months without any meaningful action.

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He also flagged alleged illegal mining in Pathankot. He alleged that a Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Kuldeep Singh, was first posted in the area at the instance of a minister, promoted as District Development and Panchayat Officer on February 20, 2023, and within three days appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development). He alleged that on February 27, the officer allotted 92 acres of mineral rich gram panchayat land at Narot Jaimal Singh at throwaway prices to a private individual before retiring the very next day. Bajwa said he had written to the Punjab Governor on August 11, 2023, seeking action in the matter.

The Congress leader then cited the ED’s July 7, 2026 searches at 16 locations linked to alleged illegal mining. He alleged that two close political associates of a serving minister had been arrested, nearly Rs 1.75 crore in cash had been recovered and Rs 91.34 lakh in bank deposits frozen. He named Shri Sai Stone Crusher and Shiv Shankar Stone Crusher among the entities searched.

Reading out portions of the ED statement, Bajwa said the agency had found that the individuals and entities searched had “illegally excavated, purchased, sold and transported sand and river-bed material without proper authorisation and without paying due taxes and royalty”. He said the ED was also investigating the role of certain government officials suspected of facilitating illegal mining or failing to take preventive and corrective measures, causing huge losses to the state exchequer.

Bajwa also referred to an ongoing public interest litigation before the high court on mining in the border districts of Pathankot and Gurdaspur. Quoting the court’s observations, he said illegal mining across the Ravi river was detrimental to national security as it could facilitate the movement of drug smugglers, terrorists and anti-national elements operating in the hinterland.