Clean politics, no vendetta: Pargat Singh assumes charge as Punjab Congress president

Pargat also took a jibe at the AAP, saying the party has harmed the state while turning the bureaucracy into a political tool. (Image: @PargatSOfficial/X)

Three-time MLA and former Indian hockey captain Pargat Singh on Sunday formally assumed charge as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president at a ceremony at Congress Bhawan in Sector 15, Chandigarh. Senior leaders present at the ceremony projected a united front ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The event began in the morning amid heavy rains. Pargat described the day as the start of his formal responsibility on the first day of Navratri.

He said Punjab’s issues and ordinary people’s aspirations would be his priorities. “I want to announce that I will do clean politics and not indulge in vendetta politics,” he said, adding that Punjabis rejected the politics of hatred.