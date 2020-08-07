Parents stage protest against private schools, allege they’re facing pressure to pay full fee

Parents of students studying in private schools of the Tricity stage a silent protest-cum-awareness rally at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. Kamleshwar Singh Parents of students studying in private schools of the Tricity stage a silent protest-cum-awareness rally at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. Kamleshwar Singh

Over 50 parents and students held a silent protest at the Sukhna Lake against private schools alleging that they were pressuring them to pay full school fee.

The parents said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, already they are facing really tough time as most of them have either lost their jobs or faced heavy salary cut. It has become difficult to make both ends meet. The parents were protesting against four different private schools.

Manish, a father who has his children in standard VIII and V, said that schools have been exerting pressure on them to give complete school fee.

“They are ignoring the orders of the administration and seeking full fee. I have a printing shop at PU and it has been closed since March 21. With great difficulty I am managing the expenses of the house and school is forcing us to pay full fee,” he said.

The parent added that schools are asking teachers to call up students.

“It becomes so embarrassing for the child when teacher asks why you haven’t paid the school fee. They can check my bank statement if any amount has been credited since March 21,” he said.

The Chandigarh Administration had ordered that schools will take only tuition fee and there won’t be any hike in the same.

UT Adviser Manoj Parida had issued orders that no school would hike their fee and the tuition fee would be the same as for the academic year 2019-20.

For those parents who have already paid the hiked fee, UT Adviser Manoj Parida had said that schools will have to adjust that fee in the coming months. The order was issued under the Disaster Management Act.

