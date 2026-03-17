Parents’ prerogative to decide on school for children: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

It is the prerogative of a parent on whether they want to educate their children at a government school or in a private one, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday. The CM further said his government only claimed that state-run schools will be at par with private schools.

“When did the state government say that private schools will be shut and people should not send their children to study there? What we said is that we will transform government schools on the lines of private schools. It is up to you to decide whether you want your children to study in government schools or private schools,” Mann said.