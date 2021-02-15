Parents panic as a city school student tests +ve

Minutes after panic spread among parents, Vivek High School decided to postpone the exam which was scheduled for Monday.

Chandigarh Parents Association on Sunday issued a statement saying that “fear has gripped parents after a message was circulated by Vivek High School today that a student from class 11 who wrote an examination in school on February 12 has tested positive for Covid-19 today.”

The message further read that the school campus will be sanitised and it is advised that the students who came to the school on Friday must take necessary precautions.

“This message went viral in other school’s groups creating panic among the students and parents,” said Nitin Goyal, President of Chandigarh Parents’ Association, adding that “since the schools are not taking any responsibility, they must offer an online option to appear in exams, so the parents can make a choice.”

Goyal further said that the Education Department had recently allowed government and private schools to conduct offline exams for classes 6 and above, even though parents have been demanding that schools must conduct online exams as well.

“However, the department’s recent order gave free a hand to the schools and the requirement of parents’ consent was also done away with,” he said.

Another circular issued by the school said, “This is in reference to the final exam scheduled for Monday, February 15, for classes 8, 9 and 11.

The school is conducting a deep sanitation drive on Monday, February 15, so the examination scheduled stands postponed. The date for the same will be communicated to you shortly.”