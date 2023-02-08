Parents of Moosewala’s ex-manager move HC, cite threat from Bishnoi, Brar

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the state over a plea filed by the parents of Shaganpreet Singh, the former manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The plea filed in court by Shaganpreet’s parents seeks protection of life and liberty, citing potential threat from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar. The bench of Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill has asked the state of Punjab to reply to its notice by February 20.

The petitioners — Daljeet Kaur, 72, and Sudager Singh, 68, parents of Shaganpreet Singh — have contended through counsel, Gaurav Dutta, that the name of their son was neither mentioned in the FIR registered for the murder of Vicky Middukhera, nor had it surfaced during the investigation conducted for the subsequent killing.

He (Shaganpreet) went to Australia on April 6, 2022, and the investigating agency, by taking the benefit of his absence manipulated disclosure statement of Ajay on April 10, 2022, and introduced the name of Shaganpreet.

This disclosure statement was manipulated with ulterior motives and was recorded under pressure and coercion, it was argued in the petition filed before the HC.

“The family have certain rites and rituals to perform at their house in India and therefore are willing to come back. However they apprehend serious threat due to the fact that their son, namely Shaganpreet, has been receiving death threats too and hence are seeking protection as their lives are also in danger,” read the plea.