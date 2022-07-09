Grief-stricken parents, friends and more: Hundreds bid tearful adieu to Heerakshi

A sea of people, all teary-eyed, turned up on Saturday to say the last goodbye to Heerakshi, 16, a Class 10 student of Carmel Convent School, who had died on Friday after a 250 year old Heritage Peepal tree fell on a group of students on the school premises.

At least 18 others were injured in the incident, with one student losing her left hand and a bus attendant, Sheela, being admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

The parents of Heerakshi — Pankaj Kumar and Daman Kumar – were on Saturday visibly consumed by shock and grief, not in a position to speak to anyone. “All of us are in a state of shock. Heerakshi’s mother has not eaten anything since yesterday. It is as if our world has come crashing down before our eyes,” Neeraj Kumar, uncle of victim Heerakshi, said.

On Saturday, Heerakshi’s inconsolable classmates as well as several other students dressed in their school uniforms accompanied her parents to the Sector 25 cremation ground. Among other people present at the spot were Chandigarh MP, Kirron Kher, along with senior officers of the administration, and municipal councillors.

The principal of Carmel Convent School, Sister Mary Supreeta, fainted at the cremation ground and had to be assisted by women police personnel present. Many parents present at the spot expressed their grief, anguish on the incident and sympathy for the family of the child who lost her life.