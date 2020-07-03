Parents against opening of schools this year: Feedback submitted to UT education department

The report was compiled after a series of delays. (File Photo) The report was compiled after a series of delays. (File Photo)

According to the feedback and suggestions submitted to UT Education department, parents and other stakeholders are strongly against re-opening of schools in the city, possibly until the end of the year.

A collated report consisting of suggestions submitted to the District Education Office by 114 government schools across the city, has been sent by the office to the higher authorities in the education department for perusal.

“It is clear from the feedback we have received that parents do not wish to send their children to school under any circumstances for the next few months, or until things settle down completely,” says District Education Officer Alka Mehta. The report was compiled after a series of delays.

At first, the schools were directed to submit the feedback and suggestions of all stakeholders including parents and local area councilors by June 22, however most schools could not meet the deadline.

“There were delays because we were in the dark regarding the examinations, and what to do with students who had left the city or had to give compartment examinations,” says a principal of a Manimajra-based government school. She says, most parents do not wish to send their children to school until the end of the year.

“Our area councilor also suggested that at least primary school children stay at home until December, and the older children at least till August,” says the principal.

50 per cent staff asked to come to schools

The UT Education department has also issued an order asking government schools to ensure that 50 per cent of their staff is present on the school premises from now on.

On June 17, schools were opened for up to 25 per cent teaching staff to allow them to conduct administrative and academic work.

Government school teachers have been busy recording and circulating online lectures and corresponding with students on a regular basis to ensure they continue to concentrate on academics.

However, many school teachers and principals have expressed resentment, alleging that more and more staff is being called in to work at the schools despite no requirement. “I do not see why they need to call in 50 per cent of the staff now. Without students, what role can teachers serve? They are unnecessarily exposing us to the virus threat, when we can do the same work from home,” says a senior English teacher of a government school.

Another Science teacher from the city, states that since most lectures have already been recorded, teachers have no work which requires them to be present in empty classrooms. “Now we continue to make calls to our students, making sure that they keep up with the course work,” says the teacher.

“We can make calls from home easily and stay safe as well,” she adds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd