Paramveer wobbles,Vikrant strolls

For the second straight day,Paramveer Singh Bajwa failed to live up to his billing as the second seed of the tournament with another disappointing performance,but still managed to cruise into the quarter-finals of the boy’s Under-16 category in the CLTA-AITA Talent Series tennis tournament being played at the Sector 10 Complex on Tuesday. Top seed Vikrant Dahiya also eased into the quarter-final stage with another power-packed performance.

Coming into the match with a hard-earned victory in his previous outing,Paramveer was expected to pull up his socks and easily beat Yuvraj Singh,his opponent standing on the other side of the court. Paramveer won the first set win 6-4,but his inconsistent performance helped Yuvraj crawl back into the match and he lost the second set 3-6. He,however,saved his best for the final set and hit some winners to claim the set 6-4 and entered the next round.

Meanwhile,Vikrant continued to pack a punch with another superlative performance. This time he demonstrated his mastery over Sharmay Dhawan. Playing with utmost ease,Vikrant never had to break into a sweat and clinched the first set 6-1. His opponent did not find any comfort zone as Vikrant continued to press hard and won the second set 6-1 to enter the quarter-final stage.

In another lop-sided encounter,Nihit Rawal breezed past Sagar Bains 6-1,6-1 to make it to the quarter-finals. Param Pun lit up the day with a hard-fought 7-5,7-5 win over Sabrang Sandal. In the girl’s Under-16 category,top seed Charvi Saxena breezed past Saumya Saxena 6-3,6-3. In one of the most exciting matches of the day,Neelanchal Gupta came from behind to beat Rahat Manrai 3-6,6-4,6-4. Rahat kept Neelanchal quiet in the first set and won 6-1 to gain the upper hand. However,Neelanchal quickly found her rhythm and blasted her way to win the next two sets in succession to move into the next round. Similarly,Gulmehar Kaur registered a hard-fought 4-2,6-2,6-1 win over Nimrat Walia.

Results:

(Pre-q-finals): Boys: Under-12: Rishabh Sharda bt Sehj Sidhu 4-0,4-0,Abhimanyu Rozra bt Chiraz Singh 4-2,5-4 (5),Anmol Rattan bt Akshit Chabra 4-0,4-2,Sarvesh Maria bt Neeraj Yashpaul 4-2,4-0,Asav Kumar bt Dharuv Sharma 4-1,4-1,Sanchit Sikka bt Satyakam Kohli 4-0,4-0,Savneet S. Bajwa bt Sahishnu Sharma 1-4,4-2,5-3,M. S. Karthik bt Mohan Nagreta 2-4,5-3,4-1; Boys: Under-16: Vikrant Dahiya bt Sharmay Dhawan 6-1,6-1,Nihit Rawal bt Sagar Bains 6-1,6-1,Manjot Singh bt Rahul Seth 7-5,6-4,Sultan S. Atwal bt Rohit Dhiman 6-2,6-1,Raghav Talwar bt Mritunjay Badola 7-6 (8),6-3,Param Pun bt Sabrang Sandal 7-5,7-5,Santbir S. Bangu bt Maahin Puri 6-4,6-7 (4),6-1,Paramvir S. Bajwa bt Yuvraj Singh 6-4,3-6,6-4; Girls: Under-12: Prinklel Singh bt Hunsal Brar 4-0,4-1,Sehajnoor Dhillong bt Anushka Sekhon 4-1,4-1,Ashpreet K. Bajwa bt Tanisha Bansal 4-0,4-1,Akshita Tandon bt Vanshika 4-1,4-2,Shreya Gulia bt Hargun Kaur 4-0,4-0,Alisha Menon bt Hansika 1-4,4-1,4-1,Nimrat Kaur Kang bt Anubhuti Singh 4-1,4-0; Girls: Under-16: Charvi Saxena bt Saumya Saxena 6-3,6-3,Krishma Mehta bt Alisha Menon 6-1,6-0,Neelanchal Gupta bt Rahat Manrai 3-6,6-4,6-4,Prinkle Singh bt Janvi Shivran 6-1,6-2,Harsimran Kaur bt Seerat Sidhu 6-1,6-0,Gulmehar Kaur bt Nimrat Walia 4-2,6-2,6-1,Aarushi Kakkar bt Sarah Dev 6-4,6-4,Shrishty Dhanda bt Komaljit Kaur 6-3,6-1; Doubles: Boys: Under-16: Paramveer Singh Bajwa and Param Pun bt Sehaj Sidhu and Akshit Chabra 6-0. 6-0,Rahul Seth and Manjot Singh bt Ramnjot and Jagdeep 6-2,6-3,Sabrang Sandal and Rahul K. Verma bt Raunaq S. M. and Sagar bains 6-4,0-6,10-7,Adhayan and Sultan Atwal bt Rohit Dhiman and Sachit Malhotra 6-1,7-5,Rishabh Sharda and Abhimanyu Rozra bt Anmol R. Kamboj and M.S. Karthik 6-4,6-3,Nihit Rawal and Vikrant Dahiya bt Chiraz Singh and Maria Sarvesh 6-0,6-0; Doubles: Girls: Under-16: Charvi Saxena and Saumya Saxena bye,Nimrat Kaur Kang and Alisha Menon bt Ashpreet K. Bajwa and Ikshika 6-2,6-1,Prikal Singh and Sarah Dev bye,Shrishti Danda and Kavya bt Hansika and Hargun Kaur 6-1,6-0,Karishma Mehta and Arushi Kakkar bt Sandeep Kaur and Kamal Bhalla 6-3,6-1.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App