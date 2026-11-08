From Haryana village to Singapore: The journey of Faridabad shooting victim

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The family of Singapore-based corporate executive Paramjith Dhankhar, 42, who was allegedly shot dead over a parking dispute in Faridabad on Friday night, moved from their native village in Haryana’s Hisar district to Faridabad nearly 25 years ago.
Rawalwas Khurd village sarpanch’s husband, Rajesh Jhajjaria, told The Indian Express on Saturday that Dhankhar’s father Mange Ram served in the Navy before returning to his native village nearly 28 years ago.
“The family lived in the village for two to three years. During his teenage years, Dhankhar was thin, and his family had cordial relations with the villagers. The family owned a small parcel of agricultural land in the village, but they currently have no landholding here,” Jhajjaria said.
Adding that Dhankhar was the only son of his parents and he had a sister, Jhajjaria said, “He had come from Singapore on November 5 to attend his nephew’s wedding, scheduled to take place later this month.”
Dhankhar completed his Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) from Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, between 2000 and 2002.
According to his LinkedIn profile, he began his professional career in 2003 with vCustomer, a Tech Mahindra company, where he worked for nearly nine years until 2012. He then held various positions at Tech Mahindra from April 2012 to June 2024, rising from delivery head to regional business head.
In July 2024, he joined FPT Asia Pacific as senior vice-president and head of business process services (BPS), a position he held until his death.
According to the police, the incident took place around 8.30 pm Friday outside house number 641 in Sector 21C. Dhankhar lived on the ground floor with his family, while the accused, Mohan Sharma, lived on the second floor.
Referring to the complaint by the victim’s son, Shaurya Dhankhar, Faridabad police spokesperson Sub-Inspector Yashpal Yadav said, “Around 8.30 pm on November 6, Sharma rang their doorbell and called Paramjith downstairs to the parking area to move his vehicle. When the complainant accompanied his father downstairs, Sharma picked an argument with Paramjith and escalated the dispute.”
“Sharma pulled out a pistol and fired multiple rounds at Paramjith. He also opened fire at the complainant, who managed to save his life by taking cover behind vehicles. Paramjith succumbed to bullet wounds, and the accused fled the spot in his car,” SI Yadav said.
Investigators said around 15-16 rounds were fired in total, with eight-nine bullets striking Dhankhar in the chest and torso. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
The police arrested the prime accused, Mohan Sharma, near DLF Chowk in Ballabgarh on Saturday evening.
Following the incident, the Surajkund police registered an FIR under charges of murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, and relevant sections of the Arms Act.