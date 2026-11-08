From Haryana village to Singapore: The journey of Faridabad shooting victim

The family of Singapore-based corporate executive Paramjith Dhankhar, 42, who was allegedly shot dead over a parking dispute in Faridabad on Friday night, moved from their native village in Haryana’s Hisar district to Faridabad nearly 25 years ago.

Rawalwas Khurd village sarpanch’s husband, Rajesh Jhajjaria, told The Indian Express on Saturday that Dhankhar’s father Mange Ram served in the Navy before returning to his native village nearly 28 years ago.

“The family lived in the village for two to three years. During his teenage years, Dhankhar was thin, and his family had cordial relations with the villagers. The family owned a small parcel of agricultural land in the village, but they currently have no landholding here,” Jhajjaria said.