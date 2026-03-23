Param Vir Chakra awardee Sanjay Kumar to assume new role post-retirement, encourage Himachal youth to join Army

Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain (Honorary) Sanjay Kumar is all set to assume a new role after his retirement. The Kargil War veteran, who retired on February 28 and returned to his native Kalol Bakain village under Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh, has agreed to the state government’s proposal to take up the task of motivating the younger generation to join the armed forces.

Honorary Capt Sanjay Kumar told The Indian Express, “I received a call from former chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh, who is now Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, apprising me about the government’s proposal to engage me to motivate the youth of the state to join the armed forces. Indeed, I accepted the proposal, but I told them clearly that I would not be able to do a 9 am to 5 pm ‘government job’. I will fix my plans on how to motivate the youth as per my experience. They agreed, so I also gave my consent.”

Accepting the fact that the craze among youth in Himachal Pradesh to join the armed forces has decreased over time, Sanjay Kumar said, “There is no doubt that since the Agniveer scheme was introduced, the craze to join the armed forces has decreased all over. However, we cannot attribute the declining trend among youngsters solely to this fact. There are other major reasons as well. For instance, people are now more affluent and can afford the education of their wards in big cities like Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai, etc. Youth now have more career options, unlike in earlier times when joining the armed forces, especially the Indian Army, was considered the best option.”

When asked whether the Agniveer scheme will encourage youth, he said, “In December 2026, the first batch of Agniveers will complete their term. As per the current policy, the government will retain 25 per cent of Agniveers in the forces. It will be interesting to see how the Central and state governments adjust the rest of the Agniveers. I hope all will be accommodated as per the policies laid down by the Central and state governments.”

The Kargil War veteran said, “I have been interacting with the new recruits and Agniveers in many parts of the country during my service. What I access is that they (Agniveers) have many concerns, especially pertaining to the permanent jobs in the defence sectors, benefits being given to permanent soldiers but not to them, etc.”

Kargil War

Honorary Capt Sanjay Kumar served in the 13th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. During the Kargil War, he was part of the team tasked with capturing Flat Top (Point 4875) in the Mushkoh Valley. He charged into an enemy bunker and engaged in hand-to-hand combat, killing three Pakistani soldiers and playing a crucial role in capturing the strategic position. For his extraordinary courage in the face of the enemy, he was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest wartime gallantry honour.

On March 21, describing him as a brave son of Himachal Pradesh, CM Sukhu had said in the Assembly, “The State Government has requested Honorary Captain Sanjay Kumar, who was awarded the country’s highest gallantry award, to encourage the youth of Himachal Pradesh studying in colleges and senior secondary schools to join the Indian Armed Forces. Through his encouragement, not only will the spirit of patriotism be awakened among the youth, but they will also be saved from drugs and other social evils.”

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Sanjay Kumar is among only three living Param Vir Chakra awardees. The other two are Honorary Captains Bana Singh and Yogendra Singh Yadav.