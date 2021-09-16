Paralympics bronze medal winner at Punjabi University: ‘I have returned to my second home’

ON WEDNESDAY afternoon, as Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist archer Harvinder Singh reached the Punjabi University campus along with his coach Gaurav Sharma and father Paramjeet Singh, the 29-year-old was reminded of all the memories of training as well studying at the campus grounds and the economics department.

Harvinder, who became the first Indian archer to win a medal in archery in Olympics or Paralympics, hails from Ajitgarh village in Kaithal district in Haryana and had come to Patiala in 2012 to pursue studies and later archery.

The Tokyo Paralympics medallist got emotional on being greeted by Prof Arvind, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor.

“It’s a matter of pride today that I have returned to my second home after winning the medal in Tokyo Paralympics. The journey as a student as well as an archer started for me in 2012. I remembered all the days spent at archery grounds or the libraries at the university. I hope my medal will inspire youngsters as well sportspersons in the universities all over India to dream big, and my message to them is to never stop believing in their abilities,” said Singh while speaking to The Indian Express.

With his father Paramjeet Singh owning 18 acres of farmland at their village Ajitgarh, an 18-year-old Harvinder had suffered impairment in his left leg after being given a wrong injection by a local doctor.

Harvinder would initially show interest in studies but his interest in archery grew on seeing the sport on TV during the London Olympics in 2012. Harvinder, who had come to Punjabi University for studies, started the sport under coach Jiwanjot Singh Teja and later Gaurav Sharma. Harvinder would initially start in compound event and won two medals in the Indian round competition in the nationals in Maharashtra early in his career.

After three years of competing in compound events, Harvinder shifted to recurve event, an Olympic event. In 2016, Harvinder won two bronze medals in para nationals in Rohtak, followed by him finishing seventh in World Para Archery Championships in China in 2017. In 2019, Harvinder qualified for Tokyo Paralympics with a joint ninth-place finish in World Para Archery Championships.