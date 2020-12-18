Paralympic international table tennis player returns award in support of the farmers’ agitation

Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar, a paralympic international table tennis player, has returned the Presidential Medal, in support of the farmers’ agitation.

He was awarded with the medal in 2004, by the then President of India, along with Rs 20,000 cash prize for saving the life of a child on the railway tracks. In the accident, he had lost his own leg.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd