Paper leaked from Jammu press, says Khattar; Hooda demands CBI probe

The recently cancelled recruitment examination of Haryana Police constables (male) due to paper leak was leaked from the printing press in Jammu. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said this while addressing the media after the Vidhan Sabha’s Monsoon Session concluded here Tuesday.

The issue of paper leak rocked the Vidhan Sabha session’s concluding day. Several MLAs, including Independent MLA Balraj Kundu and others, Congress MLAs raised the issue of repeated incidents of paper leak and demanded that the government should get a CBI probe conducted. However, when the government refused to refer the matter to CBI, Congress MLAs led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda staged a walk out.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission had to cancel the recruitment examination mid-way on August 7 amid reports of paper leak.

“It is extremely sad that papers get leaked, because lakhs of students come with this hope that they would clear the examination and get a job. But, if such a paper gets leaked due to somebody’s conspiracy, it is wrong. That’s why we have brought in the Bill to set a deterrent for such unscrupulous elements who leak the papers,” Khattar said.

He added, “The question paper of the police recruitment examination was leaked from Jammu’s printing press in a pen drive. The first person gave it to the second for Rs 5 lakh, second sold it to the third for Rs 10 lakh, then it was eventually sold in Haryana for a sum of Rs 1 crore. It is a gang of paper leak mafia out of which we have arrested 26-28 accused persons. Our police have already arrested most of the accused. All those who were responsible in this shall not be spared. If anybody is yet to be caught, he shall also not be spared.”

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, however, continued to demand a CBI inquiry into the paper leak and recruitment scams and said that jobs are being sold like ration at the grocery shop under the present government.

Taking on the government during the discussion on paper leaks and job scams in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, the former Chief Minister said the rates of everything are fixed under this government, from leaking recruitment papers to getting jobs. “If the government wants to know the truth, then it should constitute a committee which will talk to the people at the district level. They should be asked which recruitment papers have been leaked and who are involved in this scam,” he said.

In a jibe at the government, Hooda said the government, which talks about ‘Parchi’ and ‘Kharchi’, has created ‘Lakhi and Karori’ scamsters. “Today such people are active who take lakhs of rupees for getting jobs and crores of rupees for leaking papers,” he said.

Supporting the new law brought about recruitment paper leak, Hooda suggested some changes to make it more effective. He said that the new law is needed, but why is the government refraining from taking action against those who leaked papers one after the other and carried out recruitment scams in the past?

“After all, whom does the government want to save? When the Home Minister of the state himself is demanding a CBI inquiry, then why is the government running away from it? If the state police were able to nab the real scamsters, then why did they not catch the real culprits involved in about two dozen paper leak cases till now? The government should not only catch those who do this, but the money of the youth who have been cheated in the name of recruitment should also be recovered,” he said.

The Leader of the Opposition, during the discussion on the recruitment, said that the autonomy of universities should be maintained in this. The government should not interfere in any way.

Regarding the Family Identity Card Act, he also said it can prove to be an attack on personal liberty and therefore needs to be considered seriously.

“Similarly, in the new Land Acquisition Act, the government has added provisions to benefit the capitalists instead of farmers. It did not take care of the interests of the farmers. Several provisions of the law need to be discussed in detail,” he remarked.