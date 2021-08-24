Paper leak cases: Bill proposes 10 years in jail and `10-lakh fine

The Haryana government on Monday introduced a Bill in the state Assembly, proposing jail term up to 10 years along with a fine of Rs 10 lakh for offences related to paper leak. The Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2021 will be taken up for discussion on Tuesday.

The Bill, tabled by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, also proposes attachment of property of the convicted persons for the recovery of fine.

“The recruitment examinations are often compromised due to deceitful means and measures.Unfortunately, the issue has assumed dimensions of organised crime and involves huge pecuniary advantages to nefarious persons,” Khattar said.

As per its provisions, if any person in conspiracy with the examination authority or otherwise indulges or attempts to indulge in unfair means or contravenes any of the provision of the Act, he shall be liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term ranging from seven to 10 years a fine not less than Rs 10 lakh.

If any person entrusted with the duty to conduct public exams, contravenes or attempts or abets to contravene any of the provisions of the Act, he shall be liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to seven years and with fine which shall not be less than Rs 1 lakh and more than Rs 3 lakh.

The government has been been under attack amid repeated leaks of question paper and answer keys of various recruitment examinations. Fifteen people were recently arrested in connection with the paper leak during the Haryana Police constable recruitment examination held on August 7. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had later cancelled the written examination.

Meanwhile, the House passed five Bills on Monday.

The Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill, 2021, has been passed to amend the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Act, 2016.

The Act was enacted with an objective of providing essential services in the civic amenity deficient areas. But a provision of the Act, the government says, presented certain practical difficulties because only those places were qualified to be considered under the Act where construction took place on more than 50 per cent of plots before March 31, 2015.

Maharishi Balmiki Sanskrit University, Kaithal (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed to further amend Maharishi Balmiki Sanskrit University, Kaithal Act 2018. It was observed that the name of ‘Maharishi Valmiki’ in the Hindu mythology is different from the name used in ‘Maharishi Balmiki’ Sanskrit University, Kaithal, and thus, the name should be read as ‘Maharishi Valmiki’ Sanskrit University, Kaithal.

The Haryana Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill 2021 has been passed to amend The Haryana Lokayukta Act, 2002. As per the new provision, in future, the salary and allowances will be given to the Lokayukta minus his pension which he or she would be already getting due to his previous service. The government had observed that in view of the provisions of Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, 2013 notified by the central government, the amount of pension drawn including the commuted portion of pension is liable to be reduced.

The Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed to amend the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Act, 2016. The state government had enacted the Act for simplification of the regulatory framework and to assist investors in speedy implementation of projects in the state by way of granting state specific regulatory clearances in a time bound manner through a single roof mechanism.

However, the state government has notified new industrial policy namely ‘Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy, 2020’ which will be effective from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2025. The government says an amendment in the Act was necessary to implement the provisions of this policy which is meant to “ease regulatory burden on the investor”.

Certain regulatory reforms have been made under the policy like MSMEs shall be given all requisite business clearances within 15 days, beyond which there will be a provision for automated deemed clearance. Further, no inspection shall be carried out for a period of three years from the date of starting a business.

Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been passed further to amend Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak Act, 2014 as the government has decided to change in preamble and eligibility criteria for the appointment of Vice- Chancellor.

Meanwhile, three more Bills were introduced in the House on Monday. Detailed discussion on these Bills is likely to be held on Tuesday. These include The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority Bill, 2021, The Haryana Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment)Bill, 2021, and The Haryana Parivar Pehchan Bill 2021.