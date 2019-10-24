Pantaloons told to pay Rs 2,000 to Chandigarh man for charging for carry bag

The Chandigarh Consumer Forum has directed, Pantaloons, a retail store, to pay Rs 2,000 and refund the amount of Rs 5 and Rs 7, which has been wrongly charged from a city resident for carry bag.

Nitin Gupta of Chandigarh stated that he had purchased certain items on December 27, 2018 from the store of Pantaloons at Industrial Area, Phase 1, of Rs 484. The store, however, charged Rs 5 for carry bag though Gupta did not intend to purchase it. Later Gupta went to Pantaloons store again on April 20 , and purchased items for Rs 4,004. This time the store charged Rs 7 for the carry bag. Gupta thus filed two formal cases at the Consumer Forum of Chandigarh.

The Pantaloons in reply submitted that on the consent of complainant, the carry bag was sold to him on both the occasions and the complainant opted for its purchase.

During the course of arguments, the counsel for Pantaloons also argued that that the store on learning through newspapers that charging of carry bags with its logo/name on it, has been held to be unfair trade practice by this forum, on April 9 and it has stopped charging for the carry bags. Although the purchase of the complainant was subsequent to the forum decisions.

The Forum after hearing to the arguments held that the making of such a statement in itself shows that store has remorse and repentant on its mistake and amount of carry bag charged under mistaken belief. “We feel that if somebody learnt a lesson then a lenient view is taken qua that person Thus, on this account, taking a lenient view, we deem it proper not to impose any punitive costs on the Opposite Party (Pantaloons)”, read the forum judgment.

The forum thus ordered the store to refund Rs 5 and Rs 7 wrongly charged from Gupta, and also to pay Rs 500 as cost of litigation, and Rs 500 as compensation.