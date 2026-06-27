IDFC First Bank scam: Haryana suspends IAS officer Pankaj Agarwal after CBI arrest

Pankaj Agarwal had previously held several important positions in the Haryana administration. He served as the state’s chief electoral officer and oversaw the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections.

The Haryana government on Friday suspended senior IAS officer Pankaj Agarwal after he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged Rs 657 crore IDFC First Bank fraud.

The suspension follows service rules that mandate action against an officer held in custody for more than 48 hours. Agarwal, a 2000-batch officer, was arrested on June 22 and is currently lodged in Ambala jail.

Agarwal is the third IAS officer to be suspended as the investigation into the multi-crore scam continues. Earlier, on April 8, the Haryana government suspended Pradeep Kumar (2011 batch) and Singh (2012 batch). This week, Singh was arrested by the CBI.