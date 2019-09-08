Panjab University’s new student council: Meet the student council president who staged three hunger strikes

Written by Angad Singh Brar

Chetan Chaudhary of the Student Organisation of India (SOI), who was on Friday elected as Panjab University’s new student council president, belongs to Karimpur village in Nawanshahr. His father runs a transport company with no political connections.

Chetan got admission in PU in 2015 to pursue his BTech from UIET. He took admission in MA Urdu in 2019. His career in student politics dates back to 2015, when he joined the SOI. The year 2015 was a historic one for SOI, whose various achievements inspired Chetan to join it. After joining the party, Chetan sat on his first hunger strike in 2017 in a bid to reduce the total number of years of the BEMBA from five and five and a half. His next hunger strike was to change the timings of the girls’ hostel.

In July 2019, Chetan undertook another hunger strike against the fee hike. Asked about his preference for a disruptive method of protest, he replied, “There is no other form of protest for pressurising the university authorities. Such protests were not to disrupt but to facilitate a better environment within campus.”

“Now that I am in the council, there will be no need for such protests as now university authorities will have to hear what I have to say,” he added.

“There was a General Body meeting in which there were around 150 student members of the party. All these students selected me to be the candidate for these elections,” said Chetan, who was also the party chairman of SOI in 2018.

Asked about his plan for the future, he said, “The only plan is to fulfill the promises which were made to my student brethren. I will make sure that security is increased within campus and a safe environment is created for students. I will also ensure a study-friendly environment and an increase in placements in all science departments of the university. I feel that the student council can achieve all this.”

Asked whether the new student council will function effectively as three of the four elected are from NSUI, he said, “All three are my very good friends and we share a great camaraderie. I think we will accomplish many things together.” Asked to comment to the political leaning of university officials such as the vice-chancellor, Chetan said,

“It does not matter to me if the administration tries to stymie the efforts of the student council. I am accustomed to different forms of protest.”

Three from NSUI make it to student council

Three members of PU’s new student council are from NSUI:

Rahul Kumar, vice-president

Rahul joined the university four years ago as a B.Tech student in UIET. He is now studying anthropology at the university. He was actively involved in department-level politics. Explaining his motives to join the party, he said, “I was fascinated with youth leaders like Brinder Dhillon and this led me further into politics.” Asked about the first thing on his agenda, he said, “I will ensure that a career councillor is appointed for every department in the university as placements is a ravaging issue for the youth.”

Tegbir Singh, general secy

Aged 21, he is the youngest candidate. He joined the university to pursue undergraduate studies in biotech engineering. Hailing from Mohali, Tegbir’s family has a background in healthcare services. Asked what was first on his agenda, he said “All self-financed departments will be asked to lower their fee structure to generate more inclusiveness in education.”

Asked if the council president from SOI will become a hindrance, he said, “The student council has no party allegiance and we all will work in unity.” Asked his plans for the future, he said, “I plan to go abroad for higher studies. It will help me gain a new perspective towards society and will contribute to my homeland.”

Manpreet S Mahal, joint secy

A boy from Himachal Pradesh, Manpreet is 22. Hailing from a family of defence personnel, he did his schooling in Goa. Manpreet is an active member of several NGOs like Red Ribbon Club. “Pending works should be completed. I shall move ahead only when things left unfulfilled are completed,” he said.

Asked about a recent comment by Pawan Bansal asking NSUI leaders to set a good example this time, Rahul said, “The comment was to convey that the council needs to maintain unity and only then can it function effectively.” Asked about the V-C being allegedly linked to a certain political ideology, he said, “We believe in a democratic functioning of the university. Such functioning, whenever stymied, will incite a response of protest from our side.”

Sukhbir felicitates Chetan, says mandate reflects faith in SAD

The newly-elected president of the Panjab University Campus Student Council, Chetan Chaudhary, was felicitated with a saropa (a dress of honour) by the president of Shiromani Akali Dal, Sukhbir Singh Badal at the party’s headquarter in Chandigarh.

On the occassion, Punjab’s former deputy chief minister, Badal said, “SOI’s victory in Panjab University is a mandate by the youth of Punjab, showing faith in the SAD party. Since PU has students from across the districts of Punjab, the victory depicts an upcoming trend.”

Further Badal said, “There is a depreciation seen in the faith in the present state government and this lack of faith in Congress will reflect on the upcoming by-elections as well.” Badal stressed on the youth being the future of the party and said, “It is from these elections that we will get the future cadre of the SAD party.”

On the newly-elected PU President Chetan Chaudhary’s induction into the SAD, Badal said, “There have been several mainstream leaders from PU. I am myself a product of Panjab University. Chetan will also mature with time and make his way into mainstream politics.”

Badal also congratulated the elected student panel of Khalsa College and Government College, Sector 11, as the SOI candidates of both the colleges registered a clean sweep victory.

Talking about the grants provided to the student councils, Badal said, “During our government, we gave Rs six crore to the council for implementing various projects in the university. If we attain power again, which we will, I will make sure that such grants are given again.”

Meanwhile, on the NSUI bagging three of the four seats, SAD senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia said, “There were reports of an unholy alliance between the SFS and NSUI. Their mandate is not a clean result.”

The SOI student leader Ishan Sharma, who passed away during the election campaigning, was also remembered on the occasion.

Using the platform, PU president Chetan Chaudhary thanked his supporters. He said, “I am thankful to the party and the students who kept their faith in me and made this victory possible. I will work for the betterment of the students and will not let them down.”

SOI President Parminder Singh Brar and SOI Chandigarh president Vikramjeet Singh were also present during the event.