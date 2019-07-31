Panjab University withdraws 26 of 27 Assistant Professor positions it advertised

In a Syndicate meeting held on Tuesday, Panjab University took significant decisions regarding employment at the university. Slashing its recruitment drive, the university decided to withdraw the advertisement for 26 positions of Assistant Professors.

Earlier, the university had advertised for 27 positions, of which one recruitment was done. A letter written by the Syndicate members to the university’s Vice-Chancellor said the recruitment has been put on hold and a fresh advertisement will be issued later.

The letter said that a proposal was sent to the UGC/MHRD to fill 27 positions of Assistant Professors that had fallen vacant during the period of April 2016 to April 2017. Following which, the UGC/MHRD had given a concurrence to fill only the positions that were vacant as a result of the faculty attaining 65 years of age, during the year April 2016-2017.

The letter claimed that the positions that had been advertised by the departments were not vacant because of the retirement of faculty members, during the period for which the proposal was sent.

The letter also said that UGC/MHRD had given the concurrence for the positions of Dean College Development Council, Chief of University Security and Deputy Registrar, however, they were not advertised. According to the Syndicate, no positions that have been functioning without a faculty member for more than ten years were advertised, whereas positions for which faculty were regularly recruited in the last few years were advertised.

Professor Rajat Sandhir, a faculty member at the Biochemistry department and a Syndicate member, wrote to the VC and other Panjab University officials, putting forward his concerns regarding the advertised posts. The professor received a response that the university in its proposal had not asked to fill up the 27 posts in any specified departments.

The professor said that there is a faculty grant in many departments and Panjab University should be allowed to fill all the vacant posts, as in the case of the central universities.