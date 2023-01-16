scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Panjab University Vice Chancellor resigns

The VC had a tumultuous tenure that saw several run-ins with Panjab University Teachers Association as well as former members of the university’s senate and syndicate.

Panjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar has submitted his resignation from the office.
Panjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar has submitted his resignation from the office.

The Hon’ble Chancellor and Vice-President  Jagdeep Dhankar has appointed Renu Vig, DUI, to discharge the functions of the VC from January 16, 2023 onwards, till further orders.

The VC had a tumultuous tenure that saw several run-ins with Panjab University Teachers Association as well as former members of the university’s senate and syndicate.

He also presided over a rash of student protests, and at one point the
security around his house had to be tightened.

Prof Raj Kumar was the Dean and Head, Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), when he was appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University for a term of three years with effect from 23 July, 2018.

Later, on , he was given an extension for another three years in June 2021, and his term was supposed to expire in June 2024.

Before his appointment as the PU Vice Chancellor, the 59-year-old Kumar was a professor at BHU since 2004 and also served as an expert member in the panels of AICTE, NAAC and other government bodies.

Kumar, a Doctor of Letters degree holder, had experience in teaching and research in the areas of insurance, capital market and entrepreneurship. He has authored four books and completed six research projects besides contributing many research papers at national and international seminars, conferences and workshops.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 08:26 IST
At least 68 killed as Nepal plane crashes; engineering no longer most popular draw for Indian students heading to US for higher education

