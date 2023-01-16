scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

After Panjab University VC resigns, additional solicitor general thanks RSS-BJP leadership and PM Modi’s ‘zero tolerance for corruption’

Renu Vig, dean of university instruction, PU, has been appointed for discharging the functions of the VC from January 16 till further orders.

Prof Raj Kumar had a tumultuous tenure that saw several run-ins with Panjab University Teachers Association as well as former members of the university's senate and syndicate.
Senior BJP leader and Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain, who is also the seniormost fellow at Panjab University, said many complaints regarding corruption in the PU had reached the offices of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, who is also the chancellor, before vice-chancellor Prof Raj Kumar resigned on January 10.

“I also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in this connection. I do not know what triggered Raj Kumar to resign, I came to know that he submitted his resignation on January 10,” said Jain addressing the media at the PU guesthouse.

“I thank the RSS-BJP leadership and zero tolerance to corruption policy of PM Narendra Modi over the decision of accepting the resignation of VC Raj Kumar. There are many complaints of corruption in the PU. A committee will look into these complaints.”

Meanwhile, Renu Vig, dean of university instruction, PU, has been appointed for discharging the functions of the VC from January 16 till further orders. The orders were issued by the office of Dhankar.

Sources said, “There were complaints of corruption in connection with the recruitment of over 100 employees in multi-tasking staff (MTS). Complaints about setting the two matters of unfair mean cases (UMC) were also among many other issues. A complaint regarding the corruption was also reached to the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO).”

Prof Kumar, who did not respond to repeated calls, had a tumultuous tenure that saw several run-ins with Panjab University Teachers Association as well as former members of the university’s senate and syndicate. He also presided over a rash of student protests, and at one point the security around his house had to be tightened.

Prof Kumar, 59, was the dean and head of Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), when he was appointed the vice-chancellor of Panjab University for a term of three years, with effect from July 23, 2018. Later, he was given an extension for another three years in June 2021, and his term was supposed to expire in June 2024.

Before he was appointed the PU vice-chancellor, he was a professor at the BHU from 2004 and also served as an expert member in the panels of AICTE, NAAC and other government bodies.

Prof Kumar, a Doctor of Letters degree holder, had experience in teaching and research in the areas of insurance, capital market and entrepreneurship. He has authored four books and completed six research projects besides contributing many research papers at national and international seminars, conferences and workshops.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 16:16 IST
