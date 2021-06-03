Panjab University V-C gets three year extension

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Raj Kumar, and members of the Syndicate at Panjab University. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Prof Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Panjab University was awarded an extension for a period of another three years with effect from July 23 by the office of Chancellor, Panjab University, on Wednesday.

The V-C had joined the office on this day in 2018.

“Under his tenure, growth of Panjab University has taken a quantum leap in the last three-years. There are many first time initiatives including integration of Seven Verticals SAIF/CIL Lab, Design Innovation Centre, CIIPP, Skill Development, Bio-Nest Incubator, Institute Innovation Council, DST Centre for Policy Research, for their efficient and coordinated working have been launched. University received a grant of Rs 50 crore from MHRD Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) under Component 10 and planned and established Incubation Centre known as Discovery Block in the University Campus. PU is ranked second in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) amongst Indian Universities of the country. It has signed 37 MoUs with National and International institutions/ Industry,” said a press statement by university.