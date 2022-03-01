Panjab University to resume offline classes from March 4

In a spiteful exchange of letters between the two, the standing PUTA body called the letter issued by Sidhu-Khalid group a “long hate post” where they had deemed the standing executive body dissolved. (Express Photo/File)

The Panjab University is all set to resume offline classes from March 4. According to the revised academic calendar, issued on Monday by the university, the semester will end on June 14, 2022. The semester exams will start from June 16 and will end on July 30.