Monday, February 28, 2022
Panjab University to resume offline classes from March 4

PU had to revise its calendar after the delay in conducting the last exams due to the strike of teachers and colleges against the pending implementation of revised pay scales.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
March 1, 2022 2:22:18 am
PUTA elections, Panjab University, Teachers Association, Chandigarh news, Indian express newsIn a spiteful exchange of letters between the two, the standing PUTA body called the letter issued by Sidhu-Khalid group a “long hate post” where they had deemed the standing executive body dissolved. (Express Photo/File)

The Panjab University is all set to resume offline classes from March 4. According to the revised academic calendar, issued on Monday by the university, the semester will end on June 14, 2022. The semester exams will start from June 16 and will end on July 30.

PU had to revise its calendar after the delay in conducting the last exams due to the strike of teachers and colleges against the pending implementation of revised pay scales. As per the academic calendar, the summer vacation is scheduled from August 1 to 15.

