Panjab University to resume offline classes from March 4

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
March 1, 2022 2:22:18 am
The Panjab University is all set to resume offline classes from March 4. According to the revised academic calendar, issued on Monday by the university, the semester will end on June 14, 2022. The semester exams will start from June 16 and will end on July 30.
PU had to revise its calendar after the delay in conducting the last exams due to the strike of teachers and colleges against the pending implementation of revised pay scales. As per the academic calendar, the summer vacation is scheduled from August 1 to 15.
