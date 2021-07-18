Panjab University to hold Senate election in August

COMING FULL circle, the senate body elections in Panjab University, which has been pending for a year, will now be held in August, the varsity announced on Saturday.

As per the schedule submitted by the varsity to the Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday, polling for PU’s apex governing body will commence on August 3 and end on August 23.

These polls were first scheduled for August last year, but were postponed by PU Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Professor Raj Kumar, citing the pandemic. After the HC in April this year pulled up the V-C for the delay, polls were set to be conducted from April 26, but were postponed again due to the onset of the Covid-19 second wave.

On July 8, the HC had directed the varsity to place on record the senate polls schedule by July 16.

According to the schedule, the polling will begin with constituencies of principals and staff of technical and professional colleges on the first day, followed by staff of technical and professional colleges, professors of university teaching departments, associate, assistant professors of teaching departments, heads of affiliated art colleges, professors of affiliated art colleges, registered graduates, who are the largest group with 3,61,869 eligible voters, and finally, the faculties.

Earlier this week, several former senators, seeking re-election to the body, had sent a representation to Panjab University Chancellor, who is also the Vice President of India, demanding that appropriate instructions be issued to PU V-C Professor Raj Kumar for holding of the Senate polls, in lieu of the order issued by the High Court early this year. The varsity in the past year saw huge protests led by various student groups, senators, alumni and political parties from across Punjab, with the state’s CM himself writing to the chancellor, for holding the elections.

The senate comprises 91 members, 47 of whom are elected from eight constituencies. While 36 members are nominated by the university chancellor, two are nominated from the Punjab assembly and six are ex-officio members. The four-year term of the previous senate had ended on October 31, 2020.