scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement

Now, agitating Panjab University teachers also have students in their corner, take out huge protest march

The student leaders announced their support at DAV College, Sector 10, from where a protest march to Madhya Marg was kicked off.

Teachers and non-teaching staff of colleges protesting near DAV College in Sector 10 of Chandigarh.(Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Now, agitating Panjab University teachers also have students in their corner, take out huge protest march
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The student associations of almost all the colleges, including government and aided colleges, on Sunday came out in support of teachers and non-teaching staff members of aided colleges protesting for inclusion of their services under the Central Service Rules (CSR).

The student leaders announced their support at DAV College, Sector 10, from where a protest march to Madhya Marg was kicked off.

More than 500 employees of Chandigarh colleges, along with 200 students, took part in the massive demonstration which was followed by a rally under the banner of Joint Action Committee (JAC).

The student leaders, including DAV college council president Pushpinder, GGDSD college president Gurbaj Bath, SGGS college president Pargat Singh and girls’ wing in-charge – Shifali, Preeti and Anamika, warned that if the administration apathy continues, then more than 10,000 students will hit the streets and bring the city to a halt.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
Kerala has a drug problem: 300% jump in cases over six years; arrests inc...
Kerala has a drug problem: 300% jump in cases over six years; arrests inc...
Andhra’s Guaranteed Pension Scheme model catches the attention of Centre
Andhra’s Guaranteed Pension Scheme model catches the attention of Centre
Not IT Dept’s job to persuade someone to save money… younger lot fa...
Not IT Dept’s job to persuade someone to save money… younger lot fa...

Dr Sumit Goklaney, an office-bearer of the JAC, said, “We have urged the administration to accept the demands, otherwise students will rally around teachers.”

More from Chandigarh

The teaching and non-teaching staff have been raising their issues for the last several months which include – the delay in implementing the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations as per the ministry of home affairs (MHA) notification dated March 29, 2022, pending CAS promotions, all the benefits and allowances on a par with government colleges like medical allowance, leave travel concession (LTC) as per central pattern, and grant of revised pay scales to non-teaching staff.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 07:07 IST
Next Story

Price cap, energy geo-politics

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close