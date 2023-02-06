Now, agitating Panjab University teachers also have students in their corner, take out huge protest march

The student associations of almost all the colleges, including government and aided colleges, on Sunday came out in support of teachers and non-teaching staff members of aided colleges protesting for inclusion of their services under the Central Service Rules (CSR).

The student leaders announced their support at DAV College, Sector 10, from where a protest march to Madhya Marg was kicked off.

More than 500 employees of Chandigarh colleges, along with 200 students, took part in the massive demonstration which was followed by a rally under the banner of Joint Action Committee (JAC).

The student leaders, including DAV college council president Pushpinder, GGDSD college president Gurbaj Bath, SGGS college president Pargat Singh and girls’ wing in-charge – Shifali, Preeti and Anamika, warned that if the administration apathy continues, then more than 10,000 students will hit the streets and bring the city to a halt.

Dr Sumit Goklaney, an office-bearer of the JAC, said, “We have urged the administration to accept the demands, otherwise students will rally around teachers.”

The teaching and non-teaching staff have been raising their issues for the last several months which include – the delay in implementing the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations as per the ministry of home affairs (MHA) notification dated March 29, 2022, pending CAS promotions, all the benefits and allowances on a par with government colleges like medical allowance, leave travel concession (LTC) as per central pattern, and grant of revised pay scales to non-teaching staff.