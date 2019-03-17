Panjab University Syndicate approves fee concession, financial aid to differently-abled students

THE PANJAB University Syndicate on Saturday approved the decision to give fee concession and financial assistance to differently-abled students of the varsity.

The Syndicate met on Saturday and deliberated on various agendas including the proposal to provide financial assistance for persons with physical disability. The agenda was also placed before the Syndicate in its meeting in July last year, but no decision had been made regarding the agenda at the time.

While talking to Chandigarh Newsline on Saturday, Syndicate member Professor Rajesh Gill said, “Taking into consideration that the number of persons with physical disability is increasing in higher education, the item to provide financial assistance to persons with physical disability was approved in today’s meeting of Syndicate.”

The issue was put forward the first time by Dr Sanjeev Gautam, Coordinator Grievance Cell, in his letter to Dean (University Instructions) on May 7, 2018. He had requested that a provision be made to give equal opportunity to persons with physical disability by exempting them from academic fees, hostel fees and 50% food subsidy be also given them, irrespective of their financial status and nature of disability.

In the day-long meeting, the Syndicate also decided to refer back the item regarding the GATE qualifying score to be considered as the basic qualification for exemption to entrance test for PU PhD.

Registrar Panjab University, Karamjeet Singh, said that the Syndicate in the meeting decided to refer it back to the committee. “From the committee, it will be sent back to the Syndicate and would be discussed later,” he added.

Deliberating on the status report dated March 8 regarding rental properties under the jurisdiction of PU, the vice-chancellor will constitute a committee which will look into the matter.

The items regarding increase in the number of seats in certain courses and enhancement in the honorarium of guest faculty will also be discussed in the next meeting.

Professor Gill said, “Syndicate in its meeting today decided to defer the items regarding the increase in number of seats in some courses and increase in the honorarium of guest faculty.” He added that items will be deliberated in the upcoming meeting.