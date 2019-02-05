Panjab University students protest activist Anand Teltumbde’s arrest

Toggle Menu
The protest was organised by an amalgam of student organisations, including Students For Society (SFS) and PSU Lalkaar.

During the protest at PU on Monday. (Express photo)

STUDENTS OF Panjab University staged a protest against the arrest of activist Anand Teltumbde on Monday.

The protest was organised by an amalgam of student organisations, including Students For Society (SFS) and PSU Lalkaar. Around 2:15 pm students assembled at Students Centre holding placards that read “Condemn the arrest of activist Anand Teltumbde”. Anti-government slogans were also raised during the protest.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, PSU Lalkaar member Amandeep Kaur said, “We condemn the crackdown on dissent and if the government tries to threaten us, we will retaliate. We will continue to raise our voice. Though he was released later, the protection granted to him by SC will end on February 11 and he will be arrested again.”

Amandeep said that if we talk of a democratic country then people must be given freedom to express their dissent.
Vijay Kumar, president of All India Students Association (AISA) of Panjab University, said, “Those behind the Bhima Koregaon violence were not arrested, and they are arresting activists by linking them with Maoists. These allegations are bogus as they don’t have any evidence against them.”

